Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's Favorite Bags are Up to 30% off in the Strathberry Sale
These classic, royally-approved styles will go with everything this spring.
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Ever since Meghan Markle first carried a burgundy tote by Strathberry in 2017, the Scottish brand has become a favorite of the Royal Family. Everyone from Princess Kate to Duchess Sophie has been spotted with one of Strathberry's sleek leather designs, bringing them both to formal events like Royal Ascot and everyday outings. Now some of the brand's royally-approved styles are majorly marked down in its spring sale, with select styles up to 30 percent off.
Meghan attended her first official royal engagement in December 2017 with one of Strathberry's minimalist designs, and when she carried the aforementioned Midi Tote, the brand's sales skyrocketed. The Duchess of Sussex went on to add more Strathberry bags to her wardrobe, bringing a forest green East-West Mini crossbody on a trip to Edinburgh and a tan version of the Midi Tote to Dublin.
Princess Kate then followed suit, bringing a black croc Strathberry Multrees wallet to Edinburgh, where the handbag company is headquartered, in December 2020. She loves the wallet-on-chain style so much that she owns it in two other colors, and the princess also added a vanilla Mosaic bag to her collection in 2023.Article continues below
Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall are also fans of Strathberry's classic bags. The Duchess of Edinburgh favors the brand's Box Crescent Bag, while Zara has brought the rich maroon croc Stylist crossbody to the races.
As for this royal editor's favorite style, I'm partial to the Mini Tote in bottle green. It has the same sleek bar closure as Meghan's Midi Tote, but it's a more manageable size for day-to-day, whether you're running errands or heading to the races.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.