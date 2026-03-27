Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's Favorite Bags are Up to 30% off in the Strathberry Sale

Ever since Meghan Markle first carried a burgundy tote by Strathberry in 2017, the Scottish brand has become a favorite of the Royal Family. Everyone from Princess Kate to Duchess Sophie has been spotted with one of Strathberry's sleek leather designs, bringing them both to formal events like Royal Ascot and everyday outings. Now some of the brand's royally-approved styles are majorly marked down in its spring sale, with select styles up to 30 percent off.

Meghan attended her first official royal engagement in December 2017 with one of Strathberry's minimalist designs, and when she carried the aforementioned Midi Tote, the brand's sales skyrocketed. The Duchess of Sussex went on to add more Strathberry bags to her wardrobe, bringing a forest green East-West Mini crossbody on a trip to Edinburgh and a tan version of the Midi Tote to Dublin.

Meghan Markle carries a Strathberry Midi Tote in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan carries the brand's East-West Mini to Edinburgh in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate then followed suit, bringing a black croc Strathberry Multrees wallet to Edinburgh, where the handbag company is headquartered, in December 2020. She loves the wallet-on-chain style so much that she owns it in two other colors, and the princess also added a vanilla Mosaic bag to her collection in 2023.

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Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall are also fans of Strathberry's classic bags. The Duchess of Edinburgh favors the brand's Box Crescent Bag, while Zara has brought the rich maroon croc Stylist crossbody to the races.

As for this royal editor's favorite style, I'm partial to the Mini Tote in bottle green. It has the same sleek bar closure as Meghan's Midi Tote, but it's a more manageable size for day-to-day, whether you're running errands or heading to the races.

Princess Kate carries a Strathberry Multrees Chain Wallet during a December 2020 trip to Edinburgh. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall (right), pictured with Princess Eugenie, holds the Strathberry Stylist bag in Oxblood at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)