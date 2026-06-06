Princess Kate Taps a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand for Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips's Royal Wedding

Royal Family members are gathering at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, England, to watch Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tie the knot on June 6. While Princess Beatrice opted for a floral dress from a royally-approved brand for the nuptials, Princess Kate's outfit included a nod to Meghan Markle.

Princess Kate looked radiant as she arrived at the church ahead of the wedding ceremony, wearing a cream bouclé dress from Roland Mouret. Duchess Meghan has famously worn Roland Mouret's designs on numerous occasions, and became friends with the French designer long before she joined the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke boater-style hat from Jane Taylor London and carried her Forever New Lily Woven Clutch. For footwear, Princess Kate opted for a pair of Gianvito Rossi's Gianvito 105 Leather Pointed Toe Pumps in Beige.

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For jewelry, Kate rewore her favorite pink morganite earrings from Kiki McDonough. Sadly, Kate's exact earrings are no longer available, but the jewelry designer still has similar styles in stock. The Princess of Wales also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing Princess Diana's Three Strand Pearl Bracelet.

Princess Kate arriving at Harriet Sperling's wedding to Peter Phillips. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kate was joined at the wedding by husband Prince William, but the couple's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—weren't spotted at the nuptials.

Princess Kate and Prince William arriving at Harriet Sperling's wedding to Peter Phillips. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

King Charles and Queen Camilla are also attending the royal wedding, but they will reportedly cut the celebrations short. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, The King and Queen are set to make an appearance at the Epsom Derby on Saturday after Harriet and Peter's wedding ceremony.

"After seeing the 48-year-old [Peter] exchange vows with the NHS paediatric nurse [Harriet] at All Saints church in the village of Kemble, the royal couple will race off to watch the Epsom Derby more than 100 miles away in Surrey," Eden shared.