Princess Kate Taps a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand for Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips's Royal Wedding
The Princess of Wales braved the rain in a bouclé dress and pointed-toe pumps.
Royal Family members are gathering at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, England, to watch Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tie the knot on June 6. While Princess Beatrice opted for a floral dress from a royally-approved brand for the nuptials, Princess Kate's outfit included a nod to Meghan Markle.
Princess Kate looked radiant as she arrived at the church ahead of the wedding ceremony, wearing a cream bouclé dress from Roland Mouret. Duchess Meghan has famously worn Roland Mouret's designs on numerous occasions, and became friends with the French designer long before she joined the Royal Family.
The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke boater-style hat from Jane Taylor London and carried her Forever New Lily Woven Clutch. For footwear, Princess Kate opted for a pair of Gianvito Rossi's Gianvito 105 Leather Pointed Toe Pumps in Beige.
For jewelry, Kate rewore her favorite pink morganite earrings from Kiki McDonough. Sadly, Kate's exact earrings are no longer available, but the jewelry designer still has similar styles in stock. The Princess of Wales also paid tribute to her late mother-in-law by wearing Princess Diana's Three Strand Pearl Bracelet.
Kate was joined at the wedding by husband Prince William, but the couple's three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—weren't spotted at the nuptials.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are also attending the royal wedding, but they will reportedly cut the celebrations short. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, The King and Queen are set to make an appearance at the Epsom Derby on Saturday after Harriet and Peter's wedding ceremony.
"After seeing the 48-year-old [Peter] exchange vows with the NHS paediatric nurse [Harriet] at All Saints church in the village of Kemble, the royal couple will race off to watch the Epsom Derby more than 100 miles away in Surrey," Eden shared.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.