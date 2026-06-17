Angelina Jolie already had the industry's most esteemed couturiers on speed dial before starring in Couture. Her press tour style rarely embraces the extravagance of couture fashion, however. On June 16, Jolie's black Tom Ford dress made her the picture of elegance at her new film's New York City premiere, no rhinestones, sequins, or 300 hours of hand-embroidery needed.

Jolie started promoting the French-English drama in Sept. 2025, though it doesn't hit theaters until June 26, 2026. It seems the style muse was craving a shift after so many screenings. By arriving at The Whitby Hotel in an ivory single-breasted coat, her initial step-and-repeat doubled as an outfit reveal. Photographers captured Jolie's elongated, yellow gold earrings, pointy patent pumps, and aviator sunglasses seconds before the latter accessory disappeared. Ditching the colorless coat also gave her super-slim watch its time to shine.

Angelina Jolie arrived at the Couture screening in NYC, her black dress hidden under a white coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

February's naked Givenchy dress aside, Jolie's worn a moody black gown on almost every Couture red carpet. Her tradition continued last night, thanks to a strapless column slip by Tom Ford creative director Haider Ackermann.

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Its sweetheart neckline couldn't have been more chic if Ackermann tried. Only the bodice clung to Jolie's figure, before the fabric flowed less like a dress and more like a divine bed sheet. Its only embellishment? Delicate, vertical drapery folded into teeny-tiny pleats along her curved, plunge neckline.

Once inside, Jolie ditched her outerwear to give her black Tom Ford dress the spotlight. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Little black dresses like these have been an Angelina Jolie classic for decades. She's debuted similar styles at the Golden Globes, the Oscars, the SAG Awards, and enough movie premieres to fill an entire walk-in closet.

If you expected the Academy Award winner's style to take a maximalist turn for her new movie, well, early reviews of the film confirm that wouldn't be right for her character. Jolie portrays Maxine, an American film director, who's considered an outsider during Paris Fashion Week. She's there to capture the ins and outs of the fashion industry, not immerse herself in it.

That said, it's no surprise minimalism plays such a major part in Jolie's press tour wardrobe. In a way, she's method dressing—but not with on-the-nose homages like Zendaya's Spider-Man: Brand New Day styles. Last September, Jolie represented Couture at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in a velvet, spaghetti-strap slip dress from Italian label Forte_Forte.

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Last year, Jolie's black dress series started at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next month, the Tomb Raider star's film festival rounds continued in Rome. She chose a black midi dress from Alberta Feretti Fall 2025, which featured pockets and cape-like sleeves. Bulgari diamonds and Jolie's patent leather take on the high-vamp heels trend set the Couture LBD apart from its predecessors.

Jolie stayed loyal to LBDs at the Rome Film Festival, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the final week of Jolie's Couture press tour, meaning her schedule is likely packed with step-and-repeats. There's a high chance her black dress marathon will continue, but that's not to say she's predictable. No two LBDs have been the same so far. If you take the shade out of the equation, their silhouettes and textiles aren't even remotely similar. Still, it is a fashion film. So if the A-lister has one extravagant Couture gown up her sleeve, I'm sure her fans would be grateful.

TOPICS Angelina Jolie