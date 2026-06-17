Expert Says Princess Charlotte Is Doing "All the Heavy Lifting," While Royal Fans Highlight Her "Main Character" Energy
"I wish Princess Charlotte would be next in line after William."
Over the weekend, Princess Charlotte attended Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace alongside members of the Royal Family. The young princess matched her pearl bracelet to a similar item worn by her mom, Princess Kate, and accessorized her dress with an oversize white bow. According to a body language expert, Princess Charlotte's Trooping the Colour appearance was an important moment in her royal career.
Body language expert Judi James spoke to the Express about the young royal's latest outing, saying, "Charlotte is now officially the one who does all the heavy lifting in terms of sweetly stepping up into a star role at formal royal events like this."
James continued, "While Louis waved away happily and George grinned but rationed his waves, Charlotte leaned forward and turned to both sides to ensure every member of the waiting crowds got a wave of recognition from her."
Royal fans also took notice of Princess Charlotte's attendance at Trooping the Colour 2026, with many noting the royal's growing confidence.
"Princess Charlotte is out there being the main character," one X user wrote. Another person said of the princess, "Incredible aura at such a young age." One Royal Family fan labeled Charlotte as "pure class with such great elegance."
Someone else compared Charlotte to Princess Kate, writing, "She's like her mom...Confidence, maturity, and aura." Meanwhile, an additional commenter suggested, "She looks so much like Diana."
One royal fan even made a suggestion regarding the line of succession. "I wish Princess Charlotte would be next in line after William," they wrote on X. "She could run the world! They say she is the one who runs the household."
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Basically, along with brothers Prince George and Prince Louis—who coordinated with mom Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour—Princess Charlotte is making quite the impression on royal fans.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.