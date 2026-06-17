It's been a big month for ballerinas. First, Olivia Rodrigo cast New York City Ballet's finest dancers in her new music video for "Stupid Song." Then, ballet as an art form inspired the stage, choreography, and costumes on Rosalía's Lux Tour. As recently as June 16, she took her tutu to the street.

Less than 24 hours before her second sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, Rosalía's naked dress doubled as her "I'm here!" announcement to fans in New York City. Stylist Jose Carayol (the same creative behind her exquisite, onstage costumes) teamed up with London designer Yasmina on a one-of-a-kind, drop-waist mini.

For her first layer, the Grammy winner tapped into the peekaboo bra trend. In case the dress's plunge neckline didn't flaunt her lacy lingerie enough, Yasmina also sculpted the sleeveless bodice from sheer vinyl leather. Vertical paneling cinched Rosalía's figure like a less restrictive corset.

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Rosalía was unmissable in NYC, thanks to her naked tutu dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress remained transparent beyond Rosalía's natural waistline. Then, two thick belts—one in stark white and another covered in silver studs—introduced a switch in silhouettes. Usually, ballerinas place tulle tutus right above their hips. But the "Berghain" singer wasn't en route to a ballet barre, where a strict strict teacher would critique her class attire.

Rosalía's peony pink, pancake tutu twisted ballet-core on its head by encircling her thighs instead. To finish, she traded pointe shoes for platform Christian Louboutin pumps, though her concert wardrobe rack offers no shortage of authentic, pirouette-proof slippers.

Rosalía's naked dress and tutu skirt proved she isn't your average, buttoned-up ballerina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Elle Fanning helped start a tutu resurgence in Hollywood late last year. But that's not why Rosalía danced around NYC's street style scene in one.

Ballet plays a major part in the Lux Tour—she even trained with Belarusian prima ballerina Tatsiana Yerakhavets before embarking on the 47-show, 17-country trek. (The pop star also began taking dance classes at the age of 13, though flamenco was her primary focus.)

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With help from Yerakhavets, she performs en pointe during every Lux performance. She lands each pirouette and grand jeté as elegantly as a professional ballerina. Thanks to Dior, Rosalía dresses the part, too.

Rosalía started her Lux show in Boston, dressed in a tutu dress from Dior. (Image credit: Courtesy of Beth Saravo)

Rosalía debuted four brand-new Dior designs during her Lux show in Boston. Some drew inspiration from creative director Jonathan Anderson's latest runway shows, but the opening costume came straight from Rosalía's mind.

Act One began with her song, "Sexo, Violencia y Llantas," which welcomed her to the stage with Tchaikovsky-esque strings. She was a vision in a white ribbed tank top and voluminous tutu, which Dior placed a few inches higher than her latest skirt.

Floral, oval-shaped appliqués decorated her waist as well as each asymmetrical strand of chiffon. Judging by a behind-the-scenes video, Dior had a hand in sculpting her stark white pointe shoes, too.

See Rosalía's custom Dior tutu up close. (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

Rosalía also performed in a tutu during her Lux Tour's European leg, except iher white unitard and powder pink skirt hailed from Italian designer Opal Automata Studio.

It seems she's switching things up for her American shows, as many pop stars do in between countries. Rosalía's brand ambassador role at Dior could mean the Anderson-led label will create all of her tour costumes moving forward. Stay tuned to see if Rosalía and Dior deliver another gorgeous pas de deux at Madison Square Garden tonight.

TOPICS Dior