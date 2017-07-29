These Celebs Totally Lost It at Frank Ocean's Show Last Night

Breaking News!

"Personal. Intimate. Beautiful."

Getty Visionhaus#GP/Corbis

Last night, Frank Ocean headlined Panorama Music Festival in New York, and he did not disappoint. In fact, fellow celebs were so impressed by Ocean's headline set, that they took to social media to share praise for the musician. Basically, celebrities totally lost it over Frank Ocean's show, and who can blame them?

Kendall Jenner

you legend

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Bella Hadid

Justin Timberlake

Personal. Intimate. Beautiful. #FrankOcean #blonded

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Martha Hunt

FRANK

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Hailey Baldwin

wowza.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

With legendary movie director Spike Jonze behind the camera, footage of the gig is sure to surface at some point so we can all experience just how magical Ocean's performance was.

Until then, everyone can pick up the t-shirt Frank Ocean was wearing, that carried the slogan, "WHY BE RACIST, SEXIST, HOMOPHOBIC, OR TRANSPHOBIC WHEN YOU COULD JUST BE QUIET?" from Green Box Shop.

