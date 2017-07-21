Breaking News!

A Tribute to Marie Claire Founder Évelyne Prouvost
LOL, nice try.

Much like the rest of the world, Prince William and Kate Middleton are completely obsessed with Game of Thrones. Winter is coming, and even Buckingham Palace isn't safe, mmmkay? Anyway, the couple happened to meet GOT actor Tom Wlaschiha (who plays Jaqen H'ghar) while on a royal tour of Germany—and they wasted no time at all peppering him for insider info and spoilers.

"They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series," Wlaschiha said. "They wanted spoilers, but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series."

Nice try, Kate and William.

BTW, fans of the royal couple should know they're huge GOT nerds—they've actually talked about binging both it and Homeland before.

