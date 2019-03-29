The Ultimate Ranking of 'Game of Thrones' Sex Scenes

Thanks to HBO's "the more naked people, the better" policy, Game of Thrones has gotten to explore some boundary-pushing sex scenes—and not all of them are without controversy. But the show's *best* sex scenes aren't the ones that are simply controversial. They're the ones that are gorgeously filmed, sex-positive, and a break from the norm. Here's the best of the best, which we went ahead and rated on a scale of dracarys (dragonfire) flames, because we are unabashed nerds.

15. Sam and Gilly

Do not @ me. This might not be the *hottest* sex scene ever, but we challenge you to find a sweeter moment of intimacy in all of Game of Thrones.

Dracarys level: 🔥

14. Daenerys and Jon Snow

Look, we know this scene was 50 shades of disgusting. But it makes the list because there has been so much hype surrounding Jon and Dany's relationship, *and* because Jon Snow's butt went viral, *and* because it single-handedly convinced most of the internet that incest between aunts and nephews is just fine. Help! What is life!

Dracarys level: 🔥

13. Cersei and Jaime

We're including Cersei and Jaime's debut incestual sex scene on this list because it's completely insane, broke a million taboos, and—to be honest—was kinda steamy. Let's just forget about the fact that they're siblings, mmmkay?

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥

12. Tyrion and Ros

This one isn't the steamiest in GOT history by a long shot, but Tyrion getting it on with Ros at a Winterfell brothel in season one was probably the most perfect introduction we could have had to both characters.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥

11. Stannis and Melisandre

Game of Thrones definitely knows how to make a weird sex scene weirdly hot and Stannis and Melisandre hooking up on a battle map to make a smoke monster baby definitely qualifies—on both counts.

Dracarys level: 🔥🔥🔥

10. Daenerys and Her Handmaid

Before seeking out mutual respect in her sexual relationship with Khal Drogo, Daenerys got lessons in love making (sorry) from one of her handmaids, who taught her to make eye contact and encouraged her to be on top. To quote: "You will make him like it, Khaleesi. Men want what they've never had."

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥

9. Pod and an entire brothel

Pod is one of the least assuming characters in all of Westeros, so it was beyond perfect when Tyrion hired an entire brothel of ladies to take his virginity and—twist alert—it turned out that Pod was such an incredible and natural lover that the prostitutes insisted on giving him the money back.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥

8. Daenerys and Daario

Daenerys took a long time to get over the death of Khal Drogo, but once she did, it was insanely hot.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

7. Tyrion and Shae

Nothing says "anything goes" like "I'm 99 percent sure I'm going to die in battle tomorrow" sex. And that's the kind of sex Tyrion and his one-time true love Shae have the first night they meet. Hawt.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

6. Missandei and Grey Worm

This scene was A) a long time coming, and B) featured oral sex on a woman—which just doesn't get as much screen time as it deserves on TV. But the great thing about the moment is it wasn't just built out of lust and sexual tension. These two have been hopelessly smitten forever, and to see them so vulnerable was extremely sweet.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

5. Loras and Renly

While Game of Thrones doesn't have nearly as much male nudity as it does female, they've featured several gay sex scenes—like this oral sex scene between Loras and Renly.

Dracarys level:🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

4. Robb and Talisa

This scene makes the list because—like Jon and Ygritte—there was *so much* sexual tension leading up to it. But the best part? How Talisa had to undo all the fancy laces on Robb's leather vest. Tragically, it's impossible to watch without crying due to Wed Redding related trauma, so have fun with that.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

3. Oberyn, Ellaria, Olyvar, and two unnamed women

Sorry, Pod, but this is Westeros' hottest orgy to date. The Dornishmen (and women) really know how to bring the fire emojis.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥🔥 🔥

2. Jon and Ygritte

Hello and welcome to the best sex scene of all time, the moment in which Jon Snow proved he does, in fact, know some stuff—that stuff being how to perform oral sex on a woman in a dimly lit cave.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

1. Daenerys and Khal Drogo

This is the scene where Daenerys takes control of her sexual relationship with her husband Khal Drogo (they've previously only ever had sex from behind), and tells him "tonight I would look upon your face." They proceed to form an intimate connection that changes the tenor of their relationship.

Dracarys level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

