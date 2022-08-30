'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Everything We Know

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

HBO's hit show and pop culture phenomenon Game of Thrones is officially a franchise. The first in-universe spinoff, House of the Dragon, is only two episodes old, but it's already set up an intriguing premise filled with royal intrigue and stunning dragons, not to mention a cast filled with scheming Targaryens.

Though some fans were skeptical of the show's chances after Thrones' divisive finale, House of the Dragon's renewal chances skyrocketed when its premiere episode brought in nearly 10 million viewers, the highest ratings for an HBO premiere ever. In response, the network decided to go all in on the Game of Thrones spinoff. Here's what we know about the forthcoming second season so far.

Has 'House of the Dragon' been renewed for Season 2?

Yes. The Season 2 renewal came five days after its record-breaking premiere, with the network reporting that the show's ratings climbed to 20 million viewers between the Sunday night premiere and the following Friday.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement (opens in new tab). "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/6CxhzC7SKvAugust 26, 2022 See more

When will Season 2 come out?

The scale of the show means it will take a while for a second season to arrive. The first season took 10 months of filming even before they add in those dragons, with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) saying that visual effects work for Season 1 began in January and is still ongoing. If Season 2 also requires nearly a year of filming and another of VFX work, we're looking at a possible summer/fall 2024 return.

(Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Which of the cast will return for Season 2?

This being a Thrones spinoff, it's hard to predict cast returns without seeing who makes it out of the first 10 episodes alive (just ask Ned Stark). If the main characters (opens in new tab)are presumed safe, we can expect to see Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), and Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen) in Season 2. There's also a chance that Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen makes it to next season, but those unhealing wounds from the Iron Throne are pretty ominous.

What will Season 2 be about?

From what we've seen in the trailer and two current episodes, Season 1 will show the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war called the Dance of Dragons, a fight for the throne after King Viserys dies. The show's taking the long route, starting all the way back with Rhaenyra's ascension to heir, and will fast forward some years (with a recasting and all) to bring us closer to the skirmish.

It seems like the full Dance may not happen until Season 2, based on co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal's hints at how they've been preparing for a renewal. During the show's Comic-Con panel (which took place a month before season 1's premiere), Condal revealed that production is already working on dragons that won't show up until Season 2, per Variety (opens in new tab). He also said they have a "severed head budget" specifically for Season 2, which should surprise (and maybe excite) fans.

How many seasons could 'House of the Dragon' have?

One big question about the GoT prequel is whether it'll face the same fate as Thrones: having more seasons than source book material (to the show's detriment). Luckily, co-showrunners Condel and Miguel Sapochnik already have a plan for the end of the whole series. For an in-depth Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) story, the duo revealed that they have an ending in mind and a plan for the show to run a certain number of seasons, which sources saying that three to four seasons are plotted so far.

They also hinted that the show, or a subsequent spinoff, could explore another period of the Targaryen dynasty, which stretches all the way back to the Doom of Valyria (the destruction of the family's first home country) and King Aegon I's conquest of Westeros.

“The Targaryens span both directions,” Sapochnik told the outlet. “So as a spine to other possible stories and spinoffs … this is a great place to start.”

What have the cast and crew said about Season 2?

Fabien Frankel told RadioTimes (opens in new tab) that there have already been talks of a second season behind-the-scenes. "We've had conversations and we had conversations in the beginning, but obviously things are so subject to change," he told the outlet."

“If I'm honest, I went to the pub with Miguel [Sapochnik, the showrunner] two months ago. He teased me some things,” Frankel added. “He told me that I should hang out with one person in particular and I'm not going to say who that is, obviously, but he did say: 'I want you and this person to spend some time together and get to know each other.' So, yeah, I'm excited to do that."

Eve Best also told the outlet that the cast already has an idea of what's next based on the books.

"We have a little bit of a rough flavour because the story exists in the books already so we've got a rough idea of where it possibly might go but they do so much fleshing out and moving around from the books," she said.