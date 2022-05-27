Stranger Things season 4 introduces fans to some new faces as our favorite monster hunters enter Hawkins High School. One of the standout new characters introduced this season—in addition to Grace Van Dien, who plays Chrissy—is Eddie Munson, the ‘80s metalhead (long mop of hair included) who runs Hawkins High's official Dungeons & Dragons group, the Hellfire Club. As it tends to happen after becoming friends with Mike and crew, Eddie soon gets involved in the latest mayhem from the Upside Down.

Playing Eddie is Joseph Quinn, a rather mysterious celeb thanks to his aversion to social media. However, he comes to the Stranger Things-verse with an impressive resumé and a nerdy side, so he fits in just fine. Here's what we know about the season 4 newcomer.

A post shared by Joseph Quinn (@josephquinn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

He's British!

Though he plays an American high school nerd in Stranger Things, the 29-year-old actor was born and raised in England. In an interview with Nuit Magazine (opens in new tab), he said that he's been acting since he was a baby, starting with a school play and continuing on as a drama scholar in primary and secondary school. He also attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and graduated in 2015.

He's a 'Game of Thrones' alum.

Add Munson's name to the many talented Brits who appeared on the HBO mega-hit. He played a Stark soldier named Koner in the season 7 episode "The Spoils of War." Specifically, he was one of the guards at the Winterfell gate when Arya finally returned home.

Besides his one-off GoT appearance, he's best known for playing Arthur Havisham on the BBC One series Dickensian, as well as acting alongside Helen Mirren in the HBO miniseries Catherine the Great. He also acted alongside Olivia Colman in the National Theatre production of Mosquitos, which he said was "pretty magical" in a Glass Magazine (opens in new tab) interview.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

He's a fan of 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Succession.'

Quinn has shared some of his favorite shows and films during interviews, and he has great taste. He told Glass Magazine that if he could be in a remake of any classic movie or show, he would like to play all the characters in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Also, when asked by The Rakish Gent what the one role is that he wished he had played, he name-checked Roman Roy from Succession. "I don’t know if there is one role in particular but in Succession, Kieran Culkin’s character is a goldmine and he just delivers every line and knocks it out of the park," he said. "His sense of humour and lightness of touch with that character is enviable. But I think these iconic roles are so defined by the actors that played them its hard to imagine anyone else playing them."

He said joining Stranger Things was "daunting."

While Quinn had to adhere to spoiler-free policies for his Stranger Things press, he did open up about the pressures of joining the beloved show. The actor told Collider (opens in new tab) that he wanted to do his character justice.

"There’s a lot of devotion towards this show, and you don’t want to ruin it," he said. "So it’s been an amazing experience. It’s been surreal to be involved in something like this. It’s just a huge honor, and to be able to participate in this season, and be amongst everyone trying to pull it off, it’s a treat."

He also mentioned the challenge in an Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) interview, saying that joining the show was "daunting," but he added that he is "grateful" for the experience working with the cast. "They’re really nice people, and it was everything that you’d expect. It’s a good thing to go somewhere strange with a bunch of strangers and then leave that place with really dear friends," he said.

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

He doesn't like social media.

For anyone who looks up the actor and only finds fan pages, it's because Quinn isn't a fan of social media. During his 2017 Nuit Magazine interview, he said that he had gotten rid of his social media page, hinting that he wasted too much time on it (which, fair).

"I don’t have Facebook, I used to but I just spent all my time looking at other people’s lives," he told the outlet. "I don’t have Instagram. I find it an incredibly image centric medium that devalues the use of words. I do have Twitter, I wouldn’t say I use it in a professional capacity—selling myself online. It’s a useful tool for news and seeing what other people are up to. Some people say some funny stuff on it. It can be mentally useful, I’m sure. But I’m not on that team now. It’s also a useful tool for people to communicate I suppose."

However, he may start sharing more on social media for self-promotion purposes. He recently opened an Instagram (opens in new tab), and his first-ever post was an image of his Stranger Things character poster, shared on May 7. Here's hoping he'll share more of his upcoming work.