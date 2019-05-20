One of Sansa's most iconic looks that doesn't get a ton of attention are these awesome braids paired with cascading hair from Season 1—which is pretty reminiscent of the way a certain Khaleesi loves to wear her hair. Unlike most of her meaningful styles, this one couldn't have been directly influenced by another character (it took until the beginning of the final season for them to meet), but it's easy to wonder if the Thrones Powers That Be were dropping a subtle hint.