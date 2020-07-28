Today's Top Stories
1
Blake and Ryan Let Taylor Reveal Their Baby's Name
2
Get a Sneak Peek at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
3
Biden Needs to Choose a Black Female Running Mate
4
The Black Designers Who Shaped Fashion History
5
K-Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Baby Name, Willa, Has a 'Game of Thrones' Connection

By Emily Dixon

    Happy news broke yesterday: Baby Turner-Jonas has arrived! According to TMZ, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Wednesday, July 22. The couple named their baby girl Willa, JustJared reports. (Turner and Jonas have yet to confirm their daughter's arrival—or indeed, to speak publicly about Turner's pregnancy at all.)

    Naturally, fans of the couple are already attempting to decipher the significance of "Willa"—and considering Turner starred in one of the internet's all-time favorite TV shows, it's little wonder some went hunting for a Game of Thrones connection. And it turns out the name actually appears twice in GoT, though admittedly, said appearances are pretty fleeting.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    ♥️

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    The first instance: In season 5 of the show, Willa is a young wildling girl who flees from the Free Folk village of Hardhome to Castle Black. She features in two episodes: "Hardhome" and "The Dance of Dragons," according to the Game of Thrones Wiki.

    A second character named Willa appears in the show's final season, in the episode "The Last of the Starks." A serving girl at Winterfell, she takes a liking to Tormund at the feast after the Battle of Winterfell, and the pair presumably spend the night together.

    Let's be honest: Both Willas have a few minutes of screen time between them, plus there are approximately 9,829,374 characters across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, so there's a strong chance that Turner and Jonas weren't even aware their name of choice had links to the show when they landed on it. Still, it's a cute bit of serendipity, isn't it?

    Related Stories
    All the Details on Joe & Sophie's New Baby Girl
    Sophie and Joe Welcome Their First Baby
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Being Shot
    Karlie Quietly Supports Taylor's New Album
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kelly Ripa Tears Up Remembering Regis Philbin
    Twitter Reacts to Gigi Hadid's NYC Apartment
    All the Details on Joe & Sophie's New Baby Girl
    Sophie and Joe Welcome Their First Baby
    Uh, William Said Harry Was "Blindsided by Lust"
    The Women of 'Friends' Reunited For a Voting PSA
    Ryan Reynolds Offers a Reward to Find a Teddy Bear
    Royal Insiders Debunked a False Story About Meghan