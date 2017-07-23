Selena Gomez Had the Most Instragrammable 25th Birthday Party

She also did an Instagram live session to thank everyone for the birthday love and share her birthday gifts (vinyl records and a dreamcatcher among them.) "This is going to be a big year," she said. Her boyfriend The Weeknd, who played his last European show in Paris that night, wasn't there…yet. "Abel [Tesfaye, the Weeknd's real name]'s on his way," Gomez told everyone.

Her friends then teased her, and her reaction was just what you'd expect from the girl who wants you to know she has a boyfriend because she's just that smitten:

Tesfaye confirmed his status on his own Instagram story earlier that night. (The flight from Paris to Los Angeles, by the way, is 11.5 hours.)

last European show of the year. Couldn't pick a better place than paris 🇫🇷. A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

