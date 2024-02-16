Selena Gomez' Boyfriend Benny Blanco Revealed His Secret to "Getting Laid" on Valentine's Day

Selena Gomez' boyfriend Benny Blanco has discovered the secret to—ahem—pleasing his woman.
The record producer took to TikTok earlier this week to share how he does it, and it was both hilarious and actually incredibly sweet.
"Guys, it's Valentine's Day," he began, before shoving a giant tub of pickles in front of the camera. "These are my girlfriend's favorite pickles," he continued. "The only problem is you can only get 'em shipped from f***ing Texas." [NB: Gomez was born in Grand Prairie, Texs.] Blanco then said, "But we got 'em, so now we're gonna fry 'em."
He then proceeded to walk us through the process. "Make your batter—I put Sprite in mine; if you don't like it, go f*** yourself," he said kindly.
"Alright so you take 'em out of here and you put them in a little bit of panko. Say good night! Drop 'em in the deep fryer."
As he took a bite, he said, "Alright, guys. Take one, dip it, ranch, eat it, get laid."
Blanco captioned the video, "fry pickles and get laid," which I would like to humbly propose as the new tagline for Gomez' favorite pickles. It's foolproof.
@itsbennyblanco
fry pickles and get laid♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
So, did it work? The answer is yes, since Gomez ended up posting a selfie of the two of them on Valentine's Day with the caption, "I love you"
The world caught wind of these two's sweet romance back in December, when Gomez confirmed they were an item via a series of Instagram comments and photos. They've been going strong ever since. Yay for love!
A photo posted by selenagomez on
