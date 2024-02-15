Selena Gomez Commented a Crying Emoji Under a Photo of Taylor Swift With Her Friends at the Super Bowl

Selena Gomez had fans raising eyebrows over a recent comment she made on Instagram.

The "Single Soon" singer crept up in the comment section of a Swiftie's post: a photo of Taylor Swift posing at the Super Bowl with all the friends she'd brought with her, including Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, and Keleigh Teller.

The caption read, "@taylorswift with her friends at the Super Bowl!" and Gomez commented a single tear emoji plus a heart emoji, which had people confused.

"UM SELENA??" answered one person.

"I was wondering where you were! Next super bowl!" said someone else.

While there's a world in which Gomez was revealing that she was deliberately excluded from the Swiftie squad for Sunday's big football game, I've come up with two other potential explanations which I think are much more likely.

My first theory is that Gomez was invited to join Swift as she cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and that she had a scheduling conflict and wasn't able to attend.

My second theory is that Gomez didn't want to go to the Super Bowl for whatever reason—too crowded, doesn't like football, literally any other reason—but then felt a pang of sadness at seeing this picture with a caption that made it sound like Swift was hanging out with all of her friends at the event, even though Gomez wasn't there.

Selena Gomez attends the 2024 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as we know, the two women are still besties, having been spotted in cahoots with each other as recently as the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, so.

In fact, in the past Gomez has actually had beef with her friend Francia Raisa over comments she made in an interview which implied that her only friend in the industry was Taylor Swift.

However, people are always trying to find proof that Gomez is feuding with other celebs—e.g. Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus—with the Wondermind founder finding herself having to deny those allegations left and right. Ergo, I would recommend we all assume all is well between Gomez and Swift until told otherwise.