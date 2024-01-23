Selena Gomez Reflects on How Her Body Has Changed Over the Years: "I Am Proud to Be Who I Am"

Selena Gomez is once again opening up about her body image, and helping fans accept themselves as they are along the way.
The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to share one photo of herself in a zebra bikini from 2013, writing over it, "Today I realized I will never look like this again...."
Straight after that, she posted a stunning bikini photo from January 2023, captioning it, "I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me."
It sounds like she also forgets the lyrics to her 2011 banger "Who Says," whose chorus goes, "Who says? / Who says you're not perfect? / Who says you're not worth it? / Who says you're the only one that's hurtin'? / Trust me, that's the price of beauty / Who says you're not pretty? / Who says you're not beautiful? / Who says?"
Well said, Sel.
Aside from her very topical pop songs, Gomez often hits back at body-shamers on social media.
Following the 2023 Golden Globes, the star said in an Instagram Live with her little sister Gracie Teefey, "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays." This appeared to be in response to body-shaming directed at her after the red-carpet event, and it saddened her fans to think she felt the need to explain herself in this way.
In a 2022 TikTok Story, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.
"But honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... Bitch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"
So there you go!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
