Selena Gomez' New Song "Love On" Is Full of Extra Steamy Lyrics

For her new single, titled "Love On," Selena Gomez has given up on innuendos and opted for overtly steamy lyrics instead.

The pop banger, released on Feb. 22, includes lyrics such as "Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets / Screaming 'yes' in quotations / Clock in, baby, get to work / Night shift, but with all the perks"

Another verse goes, "Why are we conversing over this steak tartare / When we could be somewhere other than here / Making out in the back of a car? / Or in the back of a bar / Or we could make a memoir, yeah / On the back wall of the last stall / In the bathroom at The Bazaar"

Blushing.

In the music video for the song, Gomez shines in a series of gorgeous dresses—including a satin gold strapless number, a short bridal-like look, and a rainbow crochet sundress—while a bunch of extremely attractive couples make out around her in White Lotus-worthy settings.

It's both beautiful and very clearly bound to become the hit of the summer.

Gomez first announced the new song on Feb. 15 with an absolutely stunning makeup-free selfie. This is her first release since the song "Single Soon," which dropped last August.

According to Billboard, both songs are expected to make an appearance on the singer's upcoming album, which is reportedly due for release later this year. I think I speak for Selenators everywhere when I say we absolutely cannot wait for this.