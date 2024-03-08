Selena Gomez has celebrated her Pisces bf Benny Blanco's 36th birthday with the sweetest words of love.

Taking to Instagram ahead of March 8 (or potentially at midnight depending on where in the world she currently is), the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer shared the absolute cutest series of photos and videos of her and the record producer being loved up as all heck.

She captioned the love fest, "Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco"

Gomez restricted the comments so that only those whom she follows could respond.

The man himself wrote a string of lovey-dovey emojis, while other comments poured in from the likes of Ashley Benson, HAVEN, and Hung Vanngo.

Gomez and Blanco have been dating since late last year, and have been very open with the world about their sweet romance.

The two are often spotted out on dates together, such as sitting courtside at a basketball game, and share their outings on social media too.

Gomez recently called Blanco "my bes fwend," and Blanco made a TikTok tutorial for Valentine's Day of how he makes fried pickles to please his famous girlfriend.

Adorable romance aside, Gomez is totally thriving right now.

She recently released her new single "Love On," and is still smashing it with her makeup brand Rare Beauty and her mental health startup Wondermind, which she cofounded with mom Mandy Teefey. Go, girl!