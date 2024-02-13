Selena Gomez Calls Benny Blanco "My Bes Fwend" Amid Adorable Romance

Selena Gomez is making the whole internet swoon thanks to her completely adorable romance with producer Benny Blanco.
The Wondermind founder just posted a series of photos with her boyfriend on Instagram, the first one being a lounge day as they cooked together at home and the other three from a party or two. In all four pics, the two are snuggling sweetly and seem incredibly in love.
Driving the point home, Gomez captioned the post, "My bes fwend" (translation: "best friend").
Blanco echoed her, commenting, "das my bes fwen"
"the best kind of best friend," said Gomez' Only Murders in the Building costar Ashley Park. "so happy for you my sweet"
Other messages of support poured in from the likes of Padma Lakshmi, Sophia Roe, and Hung Vanngo.
A photo posted by selenagomez on
The "Single Soon" singer and record producer only began dating sometime in late 2023, with Gomez appearing to confirm the relationship in early December.
There soon followed a ton of photos of the two of them looking so loved up it hurts, plus a "B" ring on Gomez' wedding ring finger.
The two were then spotted on a bunch of dates both private and public, such as visiting an art installation, riding a boat, sitting courtside at a basketball game, and attending the Emmys together for their first joint red carpet appearance.
And how we know it's serious between these two? Gomez introduced Blanco to her TV dad-figure besties Steve Martin and Martin Short, so. Case in point.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
