Selena Gomez and David Henrie Are Officially Filming a 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are officially returning to Waverly Place, as Deadline reports that their cult Disney Channel sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place, is set to be reprised.
Sadly, Gomez will only be a guest star on the series, while Henrie will be a regular, alongside costars Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.
Disney Channel posted a photo of the cover for the show's script on Instagram, which says, "WIZARDS 'Pilot' Written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas"
Commenting on this, Henrie—who will reprise his role as Justin Russo—wrote, "Get ready for the Russo’s to become apart of your family once again, but we’ve grown! 2024, the year [magic] comes back ;)"
Disney fans lost their collective mind in the comment section, with one writing, "Disney……..yall better becareful with this"
Another said, "getting my crazy funky junky hat out of the closet for this"
Someone else added, "DISNEY CHANNEL HOW COULD U I HAVE CHILLS"
A post shared by Disney Channel
A photo posted by disneychannel on
As for Gomez, she took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement to be part of this project—even if it's just in a small capacity.
First, she posted a screenshot of the Deadline article, writing, "So excited!!"
Next, she posted a still from the show of her with Henrie, writing, "WE'RE BACK"
And lastly, she posted a photo of the script, writing simply, "Home again"
The original series ran from 2007 to 2012, following the lives of the Russo children, who were all wizards and typically up to no good (except goody-two-shoes Justin).
Following the show, Gomez and Henrie appear to have remained fast friends, with the Rare Beauty founder attending her on-screen brother's wedding in 2017. Literally cannot wait for the reunion.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jodie Foster Says Turning 60 Was "One of the Best Days" of Her Life
She really knew who she was by then.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anthony Hopkins on Making Serotonin-Rich TikToks: "I Try Not to Act My Age"
So lovely.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kelsea Ballerini Loves Towel Time, Too
We love a relatable queen.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Wait—Did Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Get Escorted Off the Red Carpet at the Emmys?
Footage that captured the perplexing moment has us wondering.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw a Pajama-Themed Birthday Party for Gomez’s Close Friend Nicola Peltz Beckham
Blanco apparently made “the best food everrrr” for the soiree.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Is a Dazzling Vision in White for Rare Beauty
She's on the pink carpet just a day after announcing her social media break.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
For Selena Gomez, Social Media Is on Her "Out" List After Golden Globes Drama
She's taking a break to focus on "what really matters."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez Just Set the Record Straight About What She Told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
It's still pretty juicy...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Someone Close to Selena Gomez Is Adamant That She Was Not Shading Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes
Lipreaders say otherwise.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Sneak off to a Supply Closet During the Golden Globes to Make Out?
Though not amongst the night's award recipients, Gomez captioned a photo of them, simply, "I won."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez Told Taylor Swift a Secret That Made Her Gasp, And Fans Think They Know What It Was
Hint: They think it involves Kylie Jenner.
By Iris Goldsztajn