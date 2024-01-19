Selena Gomez and David Henrie Are Officially Filming a 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival

Selena Gomez and David Henrie are officially returning to Waverly Place, as Deadline reports that their cult Disney Channel sitcom, Wizards of Waverly Place, is set to be reprised.

Sadly, Gomez will only be a guest star on the series, while Henrie will be a regular, alongside costars Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Disney Channel posted a photo of the cover for the show's script on Instagram, which says, "WIZARDS 'Pilot' Written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas"

Commenting on this, Henrie—who will reprise his role as Justin Russo—wrote, "Get ready for the Russo’s to become apart of your family once again, but we’ve grown! 2024, the year [magic] comes back ;)"

Disney fans lost their collective mind in the comment section, with one writing, "Disney……..yall better becareful with this"

Another said, "getting my crazy funky junky hat out of the closet for this"

Someone else added, "DISNEY CHANNEL HOW COULD U I HAVE CHILLS"

A post shared by Disney Channel A photo posted by disneychannel on

As for Gomez, she took to Instagram Stories to share her excitement to be part of this project—even if it's just in a small capacity.

First, she posted a screenshot of the Deadline article, writing, "So excited!!"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Instagram)

Next, she posted a still from the show of her with Henrie, writing, "WE'RE BACK"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Instagram)

And lastly, she posted a photo of the script, writing simply, "Home again"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Instagram)

The original series ran from 2007 to 2012, following the lives of the Russo children, who were all wizards and typically up to no good (except goody-two-shoes Justin).

Following the show, Gomez and Henrie appear to have remained fast friends, with the Rare Beauty founder attending her on-screen brother's wedding in 2017. Literally cannot wait for the reunion.