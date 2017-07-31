Euron Greyjoy "Knows He's Going to Die," According to the Actor Who Plays Him

Euron Greyjoy, the newest Game of Thrones villain, seems poised to join Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton in the ranks of the worst (or, best, depending on how you look at it) GOT psychopaths of all time. Of course, things didn't work out so well for Joffrey or Ramsay.

But apparently, Pilou Asbæk, the actor who plays Theon, says his character knows that his days are numbered—and, TBH, that only makes him scarier.

"He knows his time is spare," the actor told Variety. "He knows he's going to die at one point. And if you ask me, it's probably going to be spectacular. I hope so. But right now, he's in for a ride."

A spectacular death for a psycho Game of Thrones villain? Bold prediction.

