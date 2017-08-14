Jon Snow Touched a Dragon and It Might Just Prove That Two Characters Are Secretly Targaryens

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 5, "Eastwatch."

We all know Jon Snow is really a Targaryen, but no one on Game of Thrones knows—except for Bran the Creepy Three-Eyed Raven, that is, and he hasn't found the opportune moment to creepily tell anyone else.

Actually, we take that back. One other character does seem to know that Jon is actually a Targaryen—Daenerys' main dragon, Drogon, who straight up let Jon pet him this week when they finally met face-to-face.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

The moment does more than just serve as evidence that Jon's true lineage will soon be revealed to the other Thrones characters though—it also goes a long way toward legitimizing the long-running fan theory that Tyrion is a Targaryen, too.

Remember, we've seen Dany's dragons respond well to a character other than their mom only one time before. In Season 5, someone had to release her other two dragons, Rhaegal and Viserion, while she was away and that person ended up being Tyrion.

The similarities are just too much to ignore, right?

HBO

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.