Who Is Azor Ahai on 'Game of Thrones'?

Let's be honest, there are lots of mysterious things about Game of Thrones (the White Walkers, secret Targaryens, the Three-Eyed Raven, the Children of the Forest, etc. forever). But one of the show's biggest and most impactful mysteries is the reincarnated identity of Azor Ahai. If you're reaction to hearing "Azor Ahai" is to feel dizzy and confused, keep reading.

Who was Azor Ahai?

Okay, let's just dive right in. In Game of Thrones lore, Azor Ahai lived thousands of years ago and saved the Seven Kingdoms from the Great Others—who were basically old school White Walkers. He used a flaming sword called Lightbringer to do this.

Okay, so what about The Prince That Was Promised? Are he and Azor the same person?

Maybe. It's possible that Azor Ahai and The Prince (or princess) That Was Promised are the same—but it's also possible they're not. The thing is, Azor Ahai was a real, actual person. The Prince That Was Promised is the hero that followers of the Lord of Light believe is coming to save the Seven Kingdoms.

The Prince That Was Promised has a lot in common with Azor Ahai. He (or she) is prophesied to follow in Azor's footsteps and save the Seven Kingdoms with the help of Lightbringer. But deciding whether or not they're one and the same depends on your interpretation of the prophecies, and we'll get to them in a minute.

You keep talking about Lightbringer. What is that?

Lightbringer was Azor Ahai's magical sword. It gave off light/heat, and burned anything that touched it—which is handy when fighting an army of ice zombies. Forging Lightbringer was a huge undertaking, and something that's starting to play an important role in fan theories.

Legend has it that Azor Ahai worked on the sword for 30 days and 30 nights. Then it broke during the tempering process, so he had to start over. Next, he spent 50 days and nights making a new sword, and tried to temper it in the heart of a lion (because SURE). It broke again, but the third time was the charm. Azor worked on his new sword for 100 days and nights, and drove it into the heart of his beloved wife Nissa Nissa—combining her soul with the sword, and making it magical.

So someone is going to create a magical sword? Is there even time for that at this point?

When it comes to the modern-day GOT Lightbringer, it's still not clear if we're dealing with a literal sword, or if it's metaphorical. But, fans are already finding metaphorical parallels in the show's heroes. Dany, for instance, lost her first big battle this season on water, and lost her second at Casterly Rock—AKA lion-sigil House Lannister's heart.

How does this relate to the White Walkers?

Great question! If the prophecies are to be believed, The Prince That Was Promised will play a pivotal role in the battle against the White Walkers and the wights. So finding out this person's identity is key to everyone in Westeros surviving.

Okay, so what do these Very Important Prophecies say exactly?

There are two key prophecies about Azor Ahai/TPTWP in George R.R. Martin's books. Here's the first:

"There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him."

And here's the second: