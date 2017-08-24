Channing Tatum Pranked Jenna During His Proposal and She Ended Up Crying

In the event that you aren't aware, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum are the most goal-worthy couple in Hollywood and we will hear ZERO arguments to the contrary. The pair have been dating since their non-Oscar-winning-but-very-much-deserving film Step Up, and Channing proposed a few years later.

But um. Apparently he felt the need to prank Jenna by telling her he never wanted to get married, and she ended up a weepy mess.

"When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically just told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off," Channing recently told the BBC [via People]. "I was like nah, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married, ever.' She basically just broke down crying. I was like, 'Oh man, she's crying, this is not going well at all' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."

Channing ended up proposing to Jenna in Hawaii back in 2008. They've since had a daughter named Everly. Also, he helped a random radio fan pop the question to his girlfriend on the air, which is pretty cute to watch:

