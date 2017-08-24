Channing Tatum Pranked Jenna During His Proposal and She Ended Up Crying
This could not have gone more wrong.
In the event that you aren't aware, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum are the most goal-worthy couple in Hollywood and we will hear ZERO arguments to the contrary. The pair have been dating since their non-Oscar-winning-but-very-much-deserving film Step Up, and Channing proposed a few years later.
But um. Apparently he felt the need to prank Jenna by telling her he never wanted to get married, and she ended up a weepy mess.
"When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically just told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off," Channing recently told the BBC [via People]. "I was like nah, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage and I don't think I ever want to get married, ever.' She basically just broke down crying. I was like, 'Oh man, she's crying, this is not going well at all' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."
All the LOLs.
Channing ended up proposing to Jenna in Hawaii back in 2008. They've since had a daughter named Everly. Also, he helped a random radio fan pop the question to his girlfriend on the air, which is pretty cute to watch:
