People Think Taylor Swift Is Mocking Kim Kardashian's Robbery, and They're Not Happy

Taylor Swift threw just about everybody under the bus in her new video for "Look What You Made Me Do"—from her old selves, to her alter ego Nils Sjoberg, to Tom Hiddleston's t-shirt, to (*maybe*) Kim Kardashian.

Fans were quick to notice that Tay's video featured footage of herself chilling in a bathtub filled with diamond jewelry and a handful of rings—which they're theorizing is a direct reference to Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery.

As a reminder, Kim was held at gunpoint, robbed, and put in a bathtub with duct tap around her mouth. Here's how some people felt about the parallel:

Kim Kardashian: robbed at gunpoint for $10 Mil. In jewelry and thrown in a bathtub. pic.twitter.com/OoYy1jjGsy — || Andrew Diaz || (@drewcrew_14) August 28, 2017

Gun...jewelry...bathtub

This is so wrong- Taylor swift recreating Kim Kardashian Paris robbery #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs pic.twitter.com/J0XQxdtXer — ㅤ123 (@ifnddj) August 28, 2017

Hey wasn't Kim Kardashian in a bathtub when she got robbed for her jewelry? Lol @JosephKahn #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Michael Green (@Lyricoldrap) August 28, 2017