Taylor Swift Reportedly Sat in $10 Million Worth of Diamonds for Her Controversial Bathtub Scene

You know that moment in "Look What You Made Me Do" when Taylor Swift is lounging in a bathtub full of diamonds? And we all naively assumed she'd used costume jewelry? Hah, as if. Turns out the pop icon reportedly called in buckets full of literal diamonds for the scene.

According to Page Six, jewelers including the likes of Bachelor and Bachelorette affiliate Neil Lane lent over $10 million in diamonds, leading to heightened (or as a source calls it, "insane") on-set security during the scene in question. Some of the designs featured are reportedly vintage and from Lane's personal vault.

The bathtub scene hasn't been without controversy, as many fans think it's a thinly veiled reference to Kim Kardashian, who last year was held at gunpoint, placed in a bathtub, and robbed of her own jewelry:

