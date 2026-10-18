Taylor Swift Trades a Dior Gown and Chopard Jewels for a Sheer Ralph Lauren Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

The singer embraced the naked dress trend during a special performance.

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Taylor Swift Trades a Dior Gown and Chopard Jewels for a Sheer Ralph Lauren Dress at the Academy Museum Gala
(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation/Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation)
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Since marrying NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3, Taylor Swift hasn't slowed down at all. Following several date nights in New York City with her husband in recent weeks, Swift jetted off to Los Angeles for the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, where she gave an extra special performance.

To walk the red carpet, Swift channeled her inner Disney princess in a custom Christian Dior by Jonathan Anderson gown, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.

The "All Too Well" singer accessorized her stunning strapless dress with a pair of Aquazzura's Cupid Plateau 130 Platform Sandals in White.

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For jewelry, Swift opted for Chopard jewels from the designer's Haute Joaillerie Collection. Her selections included 32.40-carat diamond platinum earrings, an 18k gold ring with 5.78-carats of diamonds, and a diamond platinum bracelet.

Taylor Swift Trades a Dior Gown and Chopard Jewels for a Sheer Ralph Lauren Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift wearing a Dior gown and Chopard jewels.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Inside the event, Swift swapped her Dior gown for another equally eye-catching dress.

To take to the stage, where she performed several of her biggest hits, the singer wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown constructed from semi-sheer navy fabric. Modeled on an item from the fashion house's Spring 2027 collection, the sparkly dress featured a sheer skirt along with a ruffled tulle bodice.

Taylor Swift Trades a Dior Gown and Chopard Jewels for a Sheer Ralph Lauren Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift performing in Ralph Lauren.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation)

Taylor Swift Trades a Dior Gown and Chopard Jewels for a Sheer Ralph Lauren Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift performing at the Academy Museum Gala on October 17.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation)

Notably, Swift gave her very first live performance of "The Fate of Ophelia" at the gala, more than a year after the single's release date.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.