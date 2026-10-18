Taylor Swift Trades a Dior Gown and Chopard Jewels for a Sheer Ralph Lauren Dress at the Academy Museum Gala

For jewelry, Swift opted for Chopard jewels from the designer's Haute Joaillerie Collection. Her selections included 32.40-carat diamond platinum earrings, an 18k gold ring with 5.78-carats of diamonds, and a diamond platinum bracelet.
Aquazzura
Cupid Ankle Strap Platform Sandal
Inside the event, Swift swapped her Dior gown for another equally eye-catching dress.
To take to the stage, where she performed several of her biggest hits, the singer wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown constructed from semi-sheer navy fabric. Modeled on an item from the fashion house's Spring 2027 collection, the sparkly dress featured a sheer skirt along with a ruffled tulle bodice.
Notably, Swift gave her very first live performance of "The Fate of Ophelia" at the gala, more than a year after the single's release date.
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