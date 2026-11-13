The King Experiences "Charlesmania" As Young Fans Go Wild Ahead of His 78th Birthday: "I'll Die Happy!"

Everyone from Adele to Raye attended The BRIT School in South London, but on Friday, November 13, it was King Charles who stole the show. His Majesty visited the creative arts school as well as a local market the day before his 78th birthday, receiving a welcome worthy of a rock star as he departed.
Hello! magazine posted an Instagram Reel stating “Charlesmania takes over Croydon 😱” as a crowd screamed, yelled "Oh my God!" and took photos outside the building. One girl put her hand over her mouth in disbelief, waving and recording with her phone as King Charles approached.
Per the media outlet, the excited crowd had to be controlled so The King wouldn't get crushed, with one staff member telling a student, "'You'll be shaking his car's wheels as well if you don't stand back.' The student replied, 'I don't care, I'll die happy!'"
It was a fitting welcome for His Majesty, who will celebrate his birthday on Saturday, and he cut a cake while visiting nearby Surrey Street Market, which is also marking a milestone with its 750th anniversary.
The King met with fruit and vegetable traders, including families whose connections to the historic market—one of the oldest in Britain—span generations.
The monarch also met up with a musical theater star during his day out, joining Andrew Lloyd Webber during his tour of The BRIT School. They watched students during a rehearsal of the musical Chess, viewed a fashion show and visited the school’s Digital Arts department, where students are developing expertise in animation, gaming and visual effects.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.