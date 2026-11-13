Jennifer Lawrence Just Styled Fall's Biggest Animal-Print Trend the French Girl Way

You'd think she was in Paris.

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Jennifer Lawrence wore a leopard-print coat with the red color trend the French Girl way
(Image credit: Getty Images, Cover Images)
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If Jennifer Lawrence wasn't, well, Jennifer Lawrence, her neighbors might mistake the New Yorker for a French girl. Whether she's wearing lived-in jeans or a bold neon bag, Lawrence's street style constantly channels the casually cool charm of Parisians. As recently as November 12, Lawrence debuted a Fashion Week-worthy take on the French girl trend by pairing red with leopard print.

Over a month after Paris Fashion Week, where the actor attended the Dior show, Lawrence might still have local showgoer looks on her mind—and moodboard. Keeping it casual (for her), she layered a white T-shirt beneath a tomato cardigan and a fuzzy, $1,250 leopard-print jacket from Jacquemus.

Much like the faux fur Fernando Jacket, which first appeared in her winter wardrobe in January, she styles the Adidas Firebird Track Pants on repeat around NYC. This time, she finished her go-to track pants with Nike's sold-out React Infinity Sneakers, complete with heightened soles and a mesh body. She also traded a statement bag trend for rectangular, paparazzi-shielding sunglasses.

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Jennifer Lawrence wore a leopard-print coat with the red color trend the French Girl way

Jennifer Lawrence looked every bit a French girl in red and leopard-print pieces.

(Image credit: Covere Images)

Lawrence isn't the only New Yorker painting the town red this season, with her crimson Birkenstocks and ruby velvet loafers: Everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Katie Holmes is playing with different renditions of the pigment.

The way Lawrence wore red alongside a spotted leopard style, on the other hand, looks like it could have come straight from the streets of Paris. Right now, French girls can't stop pairing the striking primary shade with the season's most popular animal-print trend.

A French girl wearing leopard-print with the red color trend at Paris Fashion Week

One Paris Fashion Week attendee wore a black skirt with a similar white tee, red sweater, and leopard-print jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Paris Fashion Week, locals also loved to save red-and-leopard selects for their accessories, whether they be oversized clutches or biker-beloved leather gloves.

A French girl wearing leopard-print with the red color trend at Paris Fashion Week

Another Paris Fashion Week fan wore a leopard-print blazer with a crimson clutch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A French girl wearing leopard-print with the red color trend at Paris Fashion Week

Don't miss the leopard print on this showgoer's shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if Lawrence secured a second residence in France's capital. Clearly, she's drawn to the city's style setters. While you await her return to Paris (which, judging by her French girl-coded fashion, could be any day now), follow Lawrence's red-and-leopard-print lead with finds from Sézane, Banana Republic, and Mango, below.

Shop Red and Leopard-Print Pieces Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.