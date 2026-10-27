Taylor Swift's Songwriters Hall of Fame Look Is a Subtle Nod to Her 'Speak Now' Era

Taylor Swift hasn't walked a red carpet in a purple dress in a minute—seven years, to be exact. In 2019, she arrived at the Billboard Music Awards in a ruffled lavender look, courtesy of Raisa Vanessa. Fast forward to the 2026 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala, and Swift sourced the same designer for a violet-adjacent burgundy mini dress and purple Jimmy Choo pumps, turning 2026's top color trend into a Speak Now tribute.
Five months after Swift became the youngest female artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville society awarded her the same honor. Monday evening's dress code was a little more relaxed. So, she traded an elongated Givenchy gown for a strapless thigh-sweeping style from Raisa Vanessa.
Swift's velvet dress boasted a luscious, blink-and-you'll-miss-it sheen, which shimmered beneath the stage's spotlight. It also made the mini's perfect-for-fall, chiffon floral print pop.
The glamorous texture glistened almost as much as her $2.4 million diamond necklace from Leviev. The pop star paired it with pear-shaped stud earrings, another custom creation by the New York-based jewelry brand.
RAISA VANESSA
Burgundy Velvet Crystal Embellished Mini Dress
Shade-matching her red carpet dress to her stilettos is a Taylor Swift signature, one she revisited at the 2026 MTV VMAs in late September. This time around, her peep-toe, ankle-strap Jimmy Choo pumps expanded her look's purple-ish color palette.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.