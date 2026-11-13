Princess Kate Shocks Radio Host With a "Perfect" Message—And It's in a Language No One Realized She Spoke

Princess Kate made a surprise appearnace on BBC Radio 2’s The Sara Cox Breakfast Show, on November 13, and she revealed one of her surprising hidden talents in the process.
The Princess of Wales recorded a voice note for Welsh radio personality Owain Wyn Evans, who is currently taking part in a charity cycling challenge for BBC Children in Need. Evans was shocked when he heard the message, but even better, Kate delivered her good wishes in perfect Welsh.
Host Sara Cox was speaking to Evans as he was on his bike, informing him that she had “quite a royal surprise for you” from “a fantastic woman by the name of Catherine, but we all know her as the Princess of Wales.”
“The Princess of Wales has got a message for you,” Cox added. “Not only that, she’s doing it in your mother tongue.”
“Bore da Owain. Mae’n Catherine. Rwyt ti’n gwneud mor dda. Dalia ati. Rwy’n dymuno’r gorau i ti gyd,” the Princess of Wales said, which Evans translated as meaning: “Good morning, Owain, well done on what you’re doing. I’m sending all my best wishes to you.”
He exclaimed, “Oh my goodness. Oh my gosh, wow,” after hearing Princess Kate’s message, adding that her Welsh was very impressive. “Yeah, it was perfect!” he told Cox of Kate’s pronunciation skills. “She’s doing great!”
While the future Queen's Welsh skills have come as a surprise, Prince William has spoken about his attempts to learn the language. When the couple made their first visit to the country after taking on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022, the future King told Reverend Steven Bunting about his attempts at studying.
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“He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he's trying to do," Bunting said, per Vanity Fair.
It seems his practice is paying off. During a visit to Wales this spring, William and Kate sat in on a Welsh skills group, and one woman commented that William was "really, really good."
“Yes. I know. He’s very smart!” Kate said.
As for the Princess of Wales, fans agreed that she was just as impressive at the language. Plenty of Welsh fans jumped into the radio show's comments on Instagram, like one who wrote, "I’m Welsh and that was great pronunciation fair play Princess Catherine. Well done Owain 👏🏴❤️." Another Instagram user added, "What else can she not do, she is truly fantastic. 🙌🔥👏."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.