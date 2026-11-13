Angel Reese Just Walked Two Red Carpets in One Night—and Scored a Fashion Slam Dunk at Both

Some WNBA stars spend the offseason resting and recovering before games resume, but not Angel Reese. She can't stop, won't stop scoring style slam dunks. Since the 2026 WNBA Finals on Halloween, the 24-year-old flaunted a full Chanel outfit at her alma mater, Louisiana State University, pulled off the zebra-print trend at her brother's NBA game, and on November 12, walked two red carpets in one night.
For Reese, the evening began at the Season 2 premiere of The Hunting Wivesin L.A. She may have made her TV debut, playing "Trainer Barbie" in the Netflix show, but she looked every bit a regular on the red carpet. The athlete's silky slip dress—complete with romantic floral-and-bow print and a knee-sweeping skirt—seems to be from Roberto Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2003 collection. She cinched an identical, pastel-printed bustier beneath her bust, which started her corset series for the evening.
From there, Reese accessorized with complementary pastel pieces, including a shearling stole, rose gold sandals, and pink diamond drop earrings. But every single sparkler, down to her coral-colored ring, disappeared before Reese arrived at her second step-and-repeat of the night.
Once the lights dimmed at the Egyptian Theater and the Season 2 screening started, Reese snuck away to Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. She did a daring 180 at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party, the perfect place to take risks (as Hailey Bieber's exposed Gucci thong proved last year). Reese stole the show in a little black corset dress, featuring a semi-sheer bustier and an asymmetrical, delicately draped pencil skirt.
For accessories, she wore a thick black choker made of rhinestones and matching tennis necklaces. Reese's finishing touches? Oversized statement rings and satin ankle-strap stilettos.
Reese is staying busy after a successful Finals-bound season with the Atlanta Dream. Sure, the team didn't take home the WNBA Championship Trophy, but Reese is still winning beyond the confines of the basketball court.
With all of the top-tier tunnel outfits that Reese modeled before games, she couldn't just stop serving looks when the Golden State Valkyries won the WNBA Finals. That would've been a disservice to her fans and her cool-girl fashion collection.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.