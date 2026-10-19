Fall 2026's Coolest Color Trend Is a Style Touchdown in Taylor Swift's Chiefs Closet

This weekend, one official step-and-repeat was enough for the pop star. When she turned out for the evening game, she skipped the high-publicity tunnel walk. Only the in-stadium cameras captured a portion of her game-day outfit.
She went full WAG mode at Arrowhead Stadium, abandoning her Folklore-era cardigan in favor of a three-year-old, turtleneck bodysuit by Louis Vuitton. Much like the Chiefs-red Courrèges look she sported at an Oct. 2025 game, it featured a fitted bodice.
The fitted look is something of a signature. Though she famously loves a good cardigan, most of Swift's turtlenecks are of the slim-fit variety. (See: the black high-collar bodysuit she debuted in New York City last October.) This is Swift's fourth NFL season: She has served over 20 style touchdowns in the name of the Kansas City Chiefs.
She accessorized the fiery top with monogrammed Louis Vuitton earrings, her Artifex Fine engagement ring, and her new wedding band (presumably by the same jeweler, Kindred Lubeck).
While the rest of Swift's Sunday night selects never graced the jumbotron, knowing her, there's a strong probability that she tucked the skintight top into a patterned mini skirt. Perhaps the "Patient Zero" singer reunited with a pair of WAG-worthy boots from last winter's NFL season, too.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.