Fall 2026's Coolest Color Trend Is a Style Touchdown in Taylor Swift's Chiefs Closet

Once again, she sported the team's signature shade.

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Taylor Swift&#039;s turtleneck at the Kansas City Chiefs game tapped into Fall 2026&#039;s red color trend
(Image credit: Getty Images)

On October 18, hours after Taylor Swift performed at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in L.A., she turned out to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers. While her husband's team had hometown advantage, that didn't stop the newlywed from leaving L.A. early to support Travis Kelce.

This weekend, one official step-and-repeat was enough for the pop star. When she turned out for the evening game, she skipped the high-publicity tunnel walk. Only the in-stadium cameras captured a portion of her game-day outfit.

She went full WAG mode at Arrowhead Stadium, abandoning her Folklore-era cardigan in favor of a three-year-old, turtleneck bodysuit by Louis Vuitton. Much like the Chiefs-red Courrèges look she sported at an Oct. 2025 game, it featured a fitted bodice.

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The fitted look is something of a signature. Though she famously loves a good cardigan, most of Swift's turtlenecks are of the slim-fit variety. (See: the black high-collar bodysuit she debuted in New York City last October.) This is Swift's fourth NFL season: She has served over 20 style touchdowns in the name of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift&#039;s turtleneck at the Kansas City Chiefs game is perfect for Fall 2026&#039;s red color trend

Taylor Swift was spotted in the Kansas City Chiefs stands, sporting the red color trend for fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized the fiery top with monogrammed Louis Vuitton earrings, her Artifex Fine engagement ring, and her new wedding band (presumably by the same jeweler, Kindred Lubeck).

While the rest of Swift's Sunday night selects never graced the jumbotron, knowing her, there's a strong probability that she tucked the skintight top into a patterned mini skirt. Perhaps the "Patient Zero" singer reunited with a pair of WAG-worthy boots from last winter's NFL season, too.

Most of Hollywood is leaning into the fall color trend right now—Chiefs fans or otherwise. Last month, at New York Fashion Week's Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2027 show, Gigi Hadid was spotted in a beige blazer, tomato red trousers, and platform sneakers.

The red color trend on the street style scene at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Gigi Hadid brought Chiefs red to New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz committed to her Red era weeks ago. The actor brought her sold-out The Row coat out of storage and made it her whole outfit.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s oversized coat proves red will be the new cool-girl neutral for fall and winter

Better yet, Zoë Kravitz should attend a Chiefs game in her The Row coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, if Swift is searching for a more subtle way to say, "Go Chiefs," might I suggest Kravitz's bandana on the set of Die Alive?

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled the red-and-gray color combination trend on the set of &#039;Die Alive&#039; in NYC

Kravitz also adores the color trend in quieter styles, like her bandana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop your own WAG wardrobe below.

Shop Kansas City Chiefs Red Turtlenecks Inspired by Taylor Swift

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.