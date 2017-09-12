This 'GOT' Actress Just Explained That Things Got *Too* Real During Her Shocking Torture Scene

Game of Thrones doesn't do anything halfway. For a fantasy series, it's astonishing how realistic it can be—we wouldn't be that surprised if we found out they used real dragons and real ice zombies. During the latest episode of Game Revealed, one Thrones actress opened up about just how real things got during her intense torture scene in Season 7.

You remember the scene when Cersei Lannister enacts her revenges on Ellaria Sand, forcing the woman who killed Myrcella to watch her own daughter, Tyene Sand, die and then rot? How could you forget it:

Well, Indira Varma, who played Ellaria on the series, revealed that she and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, who played Tyene, went through some very real trauma while filming the scene.

"Rosabell and I had to wear manacles and we were tied to the wall and we had trouble, because either they'd come undone, because we were fighting against them, or couldn't get them off," she explained. "Literally, at the end of the day, I was like 'mate, I can't get it off, can someone help me?' and everyone's gone. Pete from props is like, 'I think we need a saw,' and I had to be sawn out."

That's dedication to art right there.

