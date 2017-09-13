Jamie Reveals Whether He'll Have Sex with Other Women in This Exclusive 'Outlander' Clip

In case you hadn't noticed, Claire is currently chilling in the future with another man, and Jamie isn't taking it well. In fact, judging from the trailer for next week's episode of Outlander, our favorite highlander has grown a massive beard of mourning, and has taken to wandering around his family home looking fifty shades of traumatized.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But now that his sister's given birth, Jamie has babies on the brain. And how are babies made? Sex, that's how—something Jamie hasn't had in literally months based on the length of his facial hair. So, is he going to sleep with another woman at the suggestion of his sister? Watch the exclusive clip of next week's episode for his thoughts on the matter.

And look, we're all about Claire and Jamie being end game, and clap-clap-clap at him being so faithful—but to be fair, Claire is living centuries into the future and Jamie's a man with needs. At the very least he needs someone to help him understand acceptable facial hair patterns, ya know?

Watch Outlander Sunday night to find out whether Jamie takes his sister's advice.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.