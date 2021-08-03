Rebel Wilson Recreated an Iconic Britney Spears Look for Her New Movie

Rebel Wilson's "life is CRAZY right now," as she quipped on Instagram. The star has just wrapped up filming for her new movie, Senior Year, and has generously shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes content—including an amazing photo of herself recreating Britney Spears' outfit from the "(You Drive Me) Crazy" music video. In the photo, Wilson is wearing a sequined green top, with "CRAZY" written in neon lights behind her, just like in the music video. The actress further captioned the post, "[heart] you Britney."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This isn't the first time Wilson has posted a shoutout to the popstar while on the Senior Year set. On TikTok, she shared a clip of her and two of her costars strutting in matching pink outfits with the caption, "Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad."

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

@rebelwilson Can you tell that I’m the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad ♬ (You Drive Me) Crazy - Britney Spears

In another behind-the-scenes video, Wilson takes us on a tour around the movie set, stopping on her way to joke around with cast and crew members. Towards the end of the video, she can be seen singing and dancing to the iconic Britney song, and generally being the life of the party.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In Senior Year, Wilson plays high school cheerleader Ruby, who falls into a coma at 17 and wakes up two decades later, according to Hello!. The grown-up Ruby returns to her high school in a desperate bid to be crowned prom queen.

The movie's star-studded cast also features Alicia Silverstone (finally back in a major teen comedy 26 years after Clueless debuted) and Justin Hartley (of This Is Us and blindsiding Chrishell Stause fame).

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io