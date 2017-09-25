Ryan Seacrest Texted Kris Jenner to Ask About Kylie's Pregnancy on Live TV, and Here's What She Wrote Back

If you were sorely disappointed that Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy didn't come up during Sunday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special—fear not, Ryan Seacrest has you covered.

The Kardashian producer and family friend went ahead and texted Kris Jenner during Monday morning's taping of Live! with Kelly & Ryan and yep—she wrote back. "We were getting bubbles from Kris Jenner as we were walking out on the air," Ryan explained as he and Kelly Rippa obsessed over his cell. Moments later, he got a response: "By the way, so, Kris says Kylie's not confirming anything. So, that's the news from the family this morning."

We'll go ahead and let Kelly say what we're all thinking: "So, now we're sitting here with that hanging over our heads." Also, can we please talk about how stressed Ryan looked upon getting this text? Don't mess with Kris.

