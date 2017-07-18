Yesssss: Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Writing The New 'Little Mermaid' Score

Just in case you needed one more reason to obsess over Disney's insane slate of upcoming live-action movies, Lin-Manuel Miranda's role in the new Little Mermaid will be substantially bigger than we thought.

Per Entertainment Weekly, longtime Disney composer Alan Menken confirmed at D23 Expo over the weekend that Hamilton creator Miranda is working with him on new music for the reimagined mermaid tale. "For the live-action Little Mermaid, I'm writing additional songs with lyrics by Hamilton and Moana songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda," he said.

Though Miranda's involvement was announced more than a year ago, he and Disney have both been vague on his actual role until now. "We're in super-early talks—I literally don't have a title for what my job on The Little Mermaid is yet," Miranda said last year. "Right now, it's the guy who wears the 'don't mess it up' hat."

Miranda already worked with Disney on last year's Oscar-nominated Moana, and will star alongside Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns.

