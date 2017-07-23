The 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer Is Insane in All the Best Ways

This weekend, HBO debuted a brand new trailer for Westworld Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con. The new footage came as a big surprise to fans, considering the show isn't set to return until 2018.

The new trailer, eerily set to "I Gotta Be Me" by Sammy Davis Jr., doesn't give away a ton of specifics about the plot for the upcoming season, but the moments it does show are all nothing short of incredible. Here are some of the most eyebrow-raising moments:

The blood-soaked player piano:

Bernard standing over a dead tiger:

The Delos offices full of dead bodies:

Maeve, holding a gun and standing in a room of dead bodies of her own:

