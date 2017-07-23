The 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer Is Insane in All the Best Ways
Dolores is more badass than ever—and yes, that's saying something.
This weekend, HBO debuted a brand new trailer for Westworld Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con. The new footage came as a big surprise to fans, considering the show isn't set to return until 2018.
The new trailer, eerily set to "I Gotta Be Me" by Sammy Davis Jr., doesn't give away a ton of specifics about the plot for the upcoming season, but the moments it does show are all nothing short of incredible. Here are some of the most eyebrow-raising moments:
The blood-soaked player piano:
Bernard standing over a dead tiger:
The Delos offices full of dead bodies:
Maeve, holding a gun and standing in a room of dead bodies of her own:
Dolores, gunning down people (humans?) in a field:
Fancy, high-tech, not Wild West-themed cars driving through Westworld:
With Bernard in the backseat:
And finally, the Man in Black (AKA William), looking very much alive and up to his old tricks:
Watch the full trailer below:
