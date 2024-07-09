Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 ahead. Like a fan-favorite character once said, the Game of Thrones universe has a soft spot for bastards and broken things. This affinity continues in the prequel series House of the Dragon, which returned for its second season in June 2024 with some surprising new characters in the orbit of its dueling Greens and Blacks. In addition to setting up the early battles of the Targaryen family's civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, the series also introduces some common folk populating King's Landing and Driftmark. While the inclusion may have seemed surprising to some TV fans, readers of author George R. R. Martin's original Fire and Blood book series know that no scene included in this stacked fantasy series is truly random. (Let's keep the final Thrones seasons out of our minds for that.)

While GoT had Jon Snow and Ellaria Sand (we're ignoring Ramsey), HotD has the dragonseeds, many of whom we were already introduced to before season 2, episode 4. These men (and eventually women) are set up to play monumental roles in the fight for the Iron Throne, even if they aren't all introduced within season 2. Read on for a primer on the dragonseeds we've met on House of the Dragon so far, including some extra details from Fire and Blood.

What is a dragonseed in 'House of the Dragon?'

A close-up of Daemon's dragon Caraxes in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: HBO)

In the era of Westeros where dragons roamed the sky and Targaryens were on the throne, "dragonseed" was the term for bastards of Valyrian descent. A dragonseed is fathered or mothered by someone from a dragon-riding Valyrian family, typically a Targaryen or a Velaryon. Not all children of Valyrian descent inherit dragon-riding skills, but a great amount do. Since the ability to ride dragons is passed down through blood (look up "why Valyrians can ride dragons" for a fun yet harrowing time), a dragonseed doesn't need to be officially claimed by their family to be able to ride a dragon, though that is likely the only way they'd get anywhere near one.

Being a dragonseed is dangerous at any time before Robert's Rebellion since the odds are they could become cannon fodder for a potential heir securing his throne. As Ulf says, “A dragonseed must watch his own neck when he has no white cloak guardsman to do it for him.” However, at a time when dragons are the most valuable weapon in a war, there is a chance the dragonseeds could become indispensable.

Let's meet some of them below.

Alyn and Addam of Hull

Clinton Liberty as Addam and as Abubakar Salim Alyn of Hull in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Early in season 2, we meet brothers Addam (Clinton Liberty) and Alyn (Abubakar Salim), who grew up in the Driftmark town of Hull. Remember when Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) was thought dead after a battle in the Stepstones? It turns out that Alyn is the one who saved him, and, as his brother Addam hints in episode 2, that's not the only connection the men have to the Sea Snake. In episode 4, Rhaenys (Eve Best_ pretty much confirms that Alyn and Addam are the bastard children of Corlys, adding that Corlys should reward Alyn for saving his life. She also mentions that the pair shouldn't have to hide in the shadows, which is some mighty foreshadowing.

In Fire and Blood, Alyn and Addam are confirmed to be of Velaryon blood, though it's unsure whether they are Laenor (John MacMillan) or Corlys's sons. One passage reads, "That Addam and Alyn were dragonseed no man who looked upon them could doubt, though their mother steadfastly refused to name their father." (Judging by Laenor's sexuality, we suspect it's going to be either Corlys or even his late brother Vaemond on the show.) As for their dragonseed heritage, there was a lovely nod in episode 2, where we got a lengthy shot of Addam admiring his half-brother(?) Laenor's dragon, Seasmoke.

Ulf the White

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White, spilling the beans on his parentage in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) is one of the residents of King's Landing, who we first see among the crowds learning of the ratcatchers' untimely deaths after the incident known as Blood and Cheese. In episode 3, we properly meet Ulf at a tavern, where he's regaling his crowd of friends with the story of his parentage. According to Ulf, he's the bastard son of Baelon the Brave, and therefore half-brother to Daemon (Matt Smith) and the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine). (In actuality, Baelon was Jaehaerys' heir to the Iron Thorne, but he died before his father, leading to the Great Council of Harrenhal where Viserys was chosen as king over Rhaenys.)

Ulf's friends do not believe him, as he doesn't have white Targaryen hair, but Ulf points out that Rhaenyra's son Jace (Harry Collett) is a brunette. He also dubs Jace the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, though he quickly toasts Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) once the usurper shows up at the brothel. House of the Dragon has yet to confirm Ulf's parentage, but Fire and Blood fans know that the loudmouth's claim has some truth to it.

Hugh Hammer

Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew) with his partner Kat (Ellora Torchia) in House of the Dragon. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

In the first episodes of season 2, one of the common folk we meet is Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), a blacksmith whose family is struggling through the Velaryon blockade of the Gullet. Upon a first look, he represents the many residents of King's Landing who face starvation, along with his partner Kat (Ellora Torchia) and their ill daughter. However, as you can tell by the uncommon white hair, Hammer has some Velaryon heritage.

House of the Dragon has yet to reveal Hammer's heritage, but per Fire and Blood, he's a "blacksmith’s bastard” with “hands so strong that he was said to be able to twist steel bars." The passage continues, "Through largely untrained in the art of war, his size and strength made him a fearsome foe. His weapon of choice was the warhammer, with which he delivered crushing, killing blows.”

Are there any female Dragonseeds?

As of season 2, episode 4, all of the dragonseeds introduced in House of the Dragon have been men. However, the most powerful dragonriders (or at least the most beloved) in the Thrones TV universe have been women—so there has to be at least one female dragonseed incoming. Hopefully, they'll make their appearance sooner rather than later.