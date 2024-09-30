'Industry' Season 4: Everything We Know
Pierpoint & Co. may now be Al-M’iraj Pierpoint, but we haven't seen the last of the company's alums.
With its third season, Industry became better than ever and solidified itself as a must-watch TV series. The HBO hit about a group of junior traders at the London office of Pierpoint & Co. expanded even further beyond the walls of the bank, as staffers Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey) and alum Harper (Myha'la) were no longer quite so junior and with many nefarious dealings on their hands.
By the end of Industry season 3, Pierpoint had gone up in flames and was transformed into Al-M’iraj Pierpoint in a major sale, leaving multiple people without jobs or with new ones, and even a shocking engagement of convenience on the table. With more surprises in the season 3 finale than in a downturned market, it leads fans to wonder where the show could be going next. Below, we're breaking down everything there is to know about Industry season 4.
Has 'Industry' been renewed for season 4?
Yes! HBO has wheeled and dealed and ordered another season of Industry. Variety reported the acclaimed financial drama had been renewed for season 4 before the season 3 finale even aired, announcing the news in mid-September.
At the time, the series creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay shared a statement. "We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights," said the showrunners. "We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4."
With the show receiving rave reviews this season and more eyes on it than ever—as Variety points out that viewership is up 40 percent this season and averaging 1.6 million views per episode—a renewal was all but inevitable.
When will 'Industry' season 4 be released?
It's yet to be announced when Industry season 4 will premiere. With season 3 just wrapping up, it may take some time for the writers to write all of the next season and for production to commence. However, showrunners Down and Kay told Variety in a post-season-3-finale interview that they were already working on the teleplays for season 4 episodes 1 and 2.
In the past, there have been about two years in between each season, with season 1 debuting in November 2020, season 2 premiering in August 2022, and season 3 hitting screens in August 2024. That being said, Industry premiered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so filming for the second installment had to be executed with precaution. While HBO may have taken its time between seasons of the show in the past, since the showrunners are already at work on season 4 and production is relatively low-lift, we predict new episodes could return as soon as early 2026.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Who in the 'Industry' cast will return for season 4?
The core ensemble of Industry may no longer be junior employees on the floor of Pierpoint & Co., but it seems likely that the show will continue to follow their careers. Although it's yet to be confirmed who will be back, it would make sense to see more of Harper (Myha’la), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and Robert (Harry Lawtey). The show has also seen Harper remain somewhat of a mentee to her former boss Eric (Ken Leung), so even though he's no longer at Pierpoint, we'd bet the next season will see where he lands.
Season 3 introduced a few new characters who have become key players: Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg). With Yasmin engaged to Henry, he seems like a surefire cast member for season 4. As for Petra, Harper left their successful joint venture Leviathan Alpha, so it's unclear whether we'll see more of her. Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay), the financier who supported Leviathan, is still working with Harper, though, so he may pop up every now and then.
Now that Harper has brought Sweetpea (Miriam Petche) and Anraj (Irfan Shamji) over to Leviathan Alpha, they should be back too, as long as the show follows the company. In hiring the former Pierpoint juniors, Harper swindled Rishi (Sagar Radia) into unemployment, since he thought she was hiring him as well. He's one character whose fate seems rather unclear—now that his gambling addiction led to one of his associates murdering his wife. While he may not be at either Pierpoint or Leviathan, it's hard to imagine the show would cut his story short, so we suspect he'll be back and we'll see what consequences he's had to face.
What will 'Industry' season 4 be about?
Season 3 of Industry ultimately ended with several new beginnings. With Pierpoint sold and now to be renamed Al-M’iraj Pierpoint, and all of the show's key players no longer employed by the bank, it seems like season 4 will follow their new opportunities—and expand its setting to the U.S.
Rob ends season 3 with a new job in the U.S. and several other characters seem ready to leave the U.K. Harper, for instance, has launched a new N.Y.C.-based business after expressing discontent working with Petra. With the financing of Otto Mostyn, she'll be working on a new all-shorts fund that focuses on failing companies. It's unclear if she can finally put her anger toward her past employer Pierpoint behind her, but maybe in the U.S., she'll find a new scheme to get revenge.
Eric also has a wide open chapter: Having been asked to step down from Pierpoint and given a hefty exit package, he could go anywhere. Maybe he and the Penny to his Don Draper will meet back up on Wall Street, where they'll reunite with now-expat Rob?
Co-creator Down told Decider that he and the Industry writers "have a great season 4 idea," and emphasizes that the show will continue to follow the characters, even with them no longer under the Pierpoint roof. “I mean, the characters are kind of a scattered across the chess board, but I think there’s definitely ways to bring them back together,” he said.
“It will never stop being about work and people’s relationships to work and what they get from it and their identities," co-creator Kay told Decider. "... if we’re going to do a fourth season, we want it to feel different from season 3. And that means, again, expanding. And it suggests making the sandpit bigger in terms of what sorts of the genre elements of the show might bring into it.”
Moving the show to the U.S. will also uncover more information about Harper's past she's been running from. Down hinted to Variety that the series hasn't "shown what is so awful about America [for Harper]," so that seems in the cards.
Across the pond, wedding bells are in Yas' future, as she decided to wed Henry to get his uncle (Andrew Havill) and their family media conglomerate on her side while continuing to deal with the fallout of the Hanani Publishing lawsuit. It's unclear how those nuptials will go—or the legal issues and emotional damage Yas' father left behind for her to deal with—so expect the story to continue there. That's not to mention whether Rob is over Yas or not, or if she even has feelings for him; perhaps her wedding date is what will bring everybody back together and create even more drama at a fair price.
