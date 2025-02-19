Sawatdee kha, and welcome to Thailand! It's finally check-in time for the third season of The White Lotus. After season 2's shocking ending, season 3 sees a jam-packed cast journey to the Thai island of Koh Samui, once again bringing drama and danger as their carry-ons. From an incestuous Southern family to a middle-aged girl squad to two(!) familiar faces, read on to get to know the outrageous characters of The White Lotus season 3, and the global A-listers starring in the HBO anthology.

The Guests

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Continuing the tradition established in season 2, The White Lotus season 3 brings back a fan-favorite character from an earlier season. This time, masseuse Belinda is checking into a new White Lotus, as part of a three-month cultural exchange program for the hotel's workers. In addition to learning Thai wellness methods, she's also expecting a visit from her college-aged son Zion.

Natasha Rothwell, 44, was born in Wichita, Kansas, and taught high school theater in NYC, before becoming a writer on Saturday Night Live's 2014-2015 season. Before The White Lotus season 1, Rothwell had her breakout writing on Insecure and co-starring alongside Issa Rae as the hilarious Kelly. She also created the Hulu series How to Die Alone, which won a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

Nicholas Duvernay as Zion Lindsey

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Belinda's son Zion, who is the center of the season 3 premiere's harrowing flash-forward, is played by Nicholas Duvernay, 25. The Long Island-born actor is best known for appearing in the romance movies Purple Hearts and Perfect Addiction, as well as the series Bel-Air and Tyler Perry's Assisted Living.

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy, no-nonsense Southern businessman, arrives at the White Lotus with his wife Victoria and his children Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan. Timothy struggles with the Thai resort's no-phones policy when he starts getting calls from a journalist.

Jason Isaacs, 61, is nearly unrecognizable on The White Lotus, as many millennials best know the English actor for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films. The prolific stage, screen, and voice actor's other credits include the movies The Patriot, Black Hawk Down, and Peter Pan; and the shows Brotherhood, The OA, and Sex Education. Fun fact: He also voiced Admiral Zhao in Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Two things that immediately stick out about Victoria Ratliff are her pronounced Southern drawl and her affinity for popping pills. She is very loving towards her family, though she doesn't understand her daughter's interest in Buddhism.

Parker Posey, 56, has been dubbed the "Queen of Indies" for her tenure staring in independent films from auteurs like Christopher Guest (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind) and Richard Linklater (Dazed and Confused, Suburbia), as well as the films Party Girl and House of Yes. Recently, she has appeared in TV shows including Search Party, Lost in Space, The Staircase, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Eldest sibling Saxon is a finance bro happily working for his father, who says that "pussy, money, and freedom" are "all that matters in life." His one goal for this family vacation is to get himself and his little brother laid. Yes, he's just as weird as he sounds.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, is the son of former Terminator star Arnold Schawrzenegger and author Maria Shriver. Since he made his acting debut as a teenager, he has appeared in shows including The Terminal List, The Staircase, Gen V, and American Sports Story. Outside of his acting career, music fans may also know him from his brief rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Middle child Piper is the reason the Ratliff clan is in Thailand, as the religious studies major wants to write about a nearby Buddhist temple for her senior thesis. She thinks that her family's unrepentant wealth is ridiculous, but in a more earnest way than season 1's Olivia (Sydney Sweeney).

Sarah Catherine Hook, 29, is a rising star in television. The Montgomery, Alabama native had starring roles on both the Netflix lesbian vampire drama First Kill and the recent Prime Video remake of Cruel Intentions. She's next set to appear in Netflix's movie adaptation of Emily Henry's People We Meet on Vacation.

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Lochy, the youngest Ratliff child, is a high school senior torn between two life paths: go to Duke (where his dad and older matriculated) or to UNC Chapell Hill (like his mother and sister). In an obvious parallel, the shy teen is torn between his obnoxious brother and his kind sister from the start of their trip. (Though there may be something... extra between Saxon and Lochlan.)

Sam Nivola, 21, is the son of English actress Emily Mortimer and American actor Alessandro Nivola. The Columbia University grad made his acting debut alongside his mom in the 2013 TV series Doll & Em, and went on to appear in the films White Noise, Maestro, and Eileen, as well as the Netflix rich-people-behaving-badly series The Perfect Couple.

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Rick is a man of mystery. As of episode 1, all we know is that he travels the world with his younger girlfriend Chelsea, and that he's not very kind towards her. He also seems to be interested in the Thai resort's owner, an American businessman named Jim Hollinger.

Walton Goggins, 53, is an Alabama-born actor and multiple Emmy nominee, who rose to fame with his supporting roles on the FX shows The Shield and Justified. He's also well-known for starring alongside Danny McBride on the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones and Vice Principles. In addition to Justified, he received an Emmy nom for his starring role on the dystopian series Fallout.

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Chelsea is a perfect fit for this White Lotus's vibe; the kindhearted former yoga teacher from Manchester, England, is all about tranquility. Unfortunately, her older boyfriend Rick often kills her vibe with his secretive and hostile personality.

Aimee Lou Wood, 30, first rose to international fame with her award-winning TV debut as Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education. The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art grad has mostly starred in British shows and movies, including Daddy Issues, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Living, and Seize Them! She's next set to appear in the Netflix miniseries Toxic Town.

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Jaclyn is a famous TV actress who is treating her childhood besties Kate and Laurie to a girls' trip. Jaclyn has recently gotten married to the love of her life, another actor, and seems to be on cloud nine. However, there's a frenemy undertone to the trio's sisterhood.

Michelle Monaghan, 48, is a prolific film and TV actress who has appeared in the movies Unfaithful, Gone Baby Gone, Made of Honor, MaXXXine, and the Mission: Impossible franchise. On the TV front, her credits include True Detective, The Path, Echoes, and Bad Monkey.

Leslie Bibb as Kate

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Kate lives in Austin and is married to a man who's "big in Texas." She seems to be the peacemaker in her friend group, though she's not above digging for gossip.

Leslie Bibb, 50, started out as a model before her breakout role on the short-lived Ryan Murphy series Popular, which premiered on The WB in 1999. Her credits since include the shows GCB, American Housewife, Palm Royale, and Juror #2, as a recurring role in the first two Iron Man films. She has been in a relationship with Sam Rockwell since 2007.

Carrie Coon as Laurie

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Laurie, the third member of the friend group, is a bit of an outsider. The corporate lawyer doesn't seem to relate to her friends' socialite lives, and she's the only single gal there. Time will tell what it takes for the trio implode.

Carrie Coon, 44, got her start in regional theater and made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which earned her a Tony nomination. Soon after, she had breakout roles in the 2014 movie Gone Girl and the HBO series The Leftovers. Other notable credits include Fargo season 3, Widows, Avengers: Infinity War, His Three Daughters, and The Gilded Age.

Charlotte Le Bon as Chloe

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Chelsea befriends Chloe at the resort bar, but the mysterious woman is not a fellow guest. Instead, Chloe is a model who lives in a house just up the hill with her own grumpy older boyfriend, who looks a bit familiar...

Charlotte Le Bon, 38, is an actor and filmmaker from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. After working as a model for eight years, Le Bon made her acting debut on the French variety show Le Grand Journal, and eventually earned a César Award nomination for the biopic Yves Saint Laurent. Her English-language credits include The Hundred-Foot Journey, The Walk, and The Promise. She made her feature-length directorial debut with 2022's Falcon Lake, which had its premiere at that year's Cannes Film Festival.

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt

(Image credit: Courtesy of HBO)

Your eyes do not deceive you, Chloe's LBH ("loser back home") boyfriend is in fact Greg, Tanya McQuoid's ex-husband. A quick refresher, Tanya met Greg in Hawaii in season 1, and upon meeting him, she promptly dumped plans to finance Belinda's spa, leaving the masseuse devastated. Tanya and Greg traveled to Italy together in season 2, but he departed early, leaving Tanya to befriend and then meet her demise at the hands of those murderous gays. It was never confirmed, but it's highly likely that Greg was behind the whole plot to kill Tanya, so he could inherit her wealth.

Jon Gries, 67, is an LA native who got his start as a child actor and has appeared in TV series, movies, and video games. Some of his notable credits include recurring roles on the shows Martin, 24, Supernatural, and Psych; the movies Real Genius, Get Shorty, Napoleon Dynamite, and the Taken franchise.

The Staff

Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) as Mook

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Mook is one of the health mentors at the White Lotus, who serves as a sort of assigned concierge for Rick and Chelsea. She's good friends with security guard Gaitok, but she's also impressed by the resort owners' bodyguards, who get to travel the world.

Lalisa Manobal, stage name Lisa, 27, is a global pop star and member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She was born and raised in Thailand before moving to Korea at age 14, and she's now the most-followed K-pop idol on Instagram. In addition to making her acting debut on The White Lotus, Lisa's soon set to release her debut studio album Alter Ego on February 28.

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Gaitok works as a security guard at the White Lotus, a mostly unexciting gig that involves manning the resort's entrance gate. He's devoted to his friend and crush Mook, but he gets intimidated when she speaks with the bodyguards.

Tayme Thapthimthong, 35, was born and raised in England and worked as a bouncer while studying at Kingston University. He eventually moved to Thailand, where he placed as the runner-up on season 10 of the singing competition Academy Fantasia. He quickly after landed acting roles, and has since appeared in shows including Farang, Bäckström, and the Netflix original Thai Cave Rescue.

Lek Patravadi as Sritala

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Sritala is the glamorous owner of the Thailand-based White Lotus, which she co-owns with her American husband Jim Hollinger. Formerly an singer, actress, and author, Sritala became a wellness pioneer after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

Lek Patravadi, also known as Patravadi 'Lek' Mejudhon, 76, has been dubbed the "Judi Dench of Thailand" by show creator Mike White. The veteran actress is best known for her breakout role in 1973's Mai Mee Sawan Samrab Khun, which earned her the Thai equivalent of the Best Actress Oscar, and for the 2018 series In Family We Trust. She was named the country's National Artist in Performing Arts in 2015, and she opened the country’s first open-air theatre and established a theater school.