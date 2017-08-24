Fans Spotted a Truck in the Background of This 'Game of Thrones' Scene

Breaking News!

Getting Trump Impeached Isn't Going to Fix America
But stay chill, there's more to the story.

HBO

You may have noticed the internet having a complete meltdown over a viral still from Game of Thrones—featuring the undead creeping on Jon Snow in "Beyond the Wall" while a pickup truck casually chills in the background. It was basically a meme waiting to happen:

Knew this show wasn't real.

A post shared by Jessica Anteby (@beigecardigan) on

Yes, this is hilarious. But you'll be thrilled to know that the truck itself didn't appear in Sunday's episode, and the still seems to have been taken from a behind the scenes interview about the show:

GIF
Giphy
Naturally, I re-watched the episode just to make sure, and the truck didn't show up—unless it was edited out when Game of Thrones producers noticed the error. But this seems unlikely considering GOT's high production value. That said, Downton Abbey also had a high production value, and we'll never forget this mess:

BBC

