All Women in the Royal Family Are Required to Wear This *One* Thing During Public Outings

Honestly, it sounds kinda awful.

Getty Images

Being royal does not come without rules—which makes sense, considering they’re being scrutinized by the entire world. Among those rules are the obvious (bowing and curtsying is a requirement, two heirs aren't allowed to travel together, you can't turn your back on the Queen), and the not-so obvious (garlic isn’t allowed in the palace, the Queen uses her purse to send secret signals, and royal chins must be parallel to the ground).

Getty Images

But new light has been shed on requirements and restrictions, as apparently all royal women in the family are required to wear tights during public occasions—and, apparently, Kate Middleton’s go-to tights are the John Lewis 7 Denier Barely There Tights for the low, low price of $7.50, according to The Sun.

Said royal expert Victoria Arbiter in an interview with Insider, “You never see a royal without their nude stockings. I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires.” Other than, you know, a complete dismissal of garlic, of course.

Although nobody has officially confirmed that Kate’s tights are, in fact, the same non-slip John Lewis tights, The Sun did find a close-up shot of the Duchess’ stockinged feet, which feature the same clear grips as seen on John Lewis tights. Grade-A sleuthing, huh?

So if you want to feel 1-percent like a royal, feel free to purchase these tights and wear them to every single public outing with your gal pals. How…fun.

