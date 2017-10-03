Today's Top Stories
Inside the Horror of the Las Vegas Shooting
U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Speaks Out About Equality
Confessions of a One-Time Sex-Resort Nudist
These Women Are on a Quest for Actual Immortality
10 Foundations That Cover All Your Skincare Sins

The Sex Playlist for the Girl on Top

Get in your (erogenous) zone.

Stocksy
Oct 3, 2017

Hate to break it to you, Christian Grey—but we firmly believe that the hottest sex is when a woman's calling the shots. And we want a soundtrack that sets the mood for exactly that. (Right, ladies?)

Enter this fierce line-up of ladies in the driver's seat—including Rihanna, Ciara, Banks, FKA Twigs, and the legendary Nina Simone—who know what they want (and how they want it).

In order to keep things hot this evening, dim the lights and drop the needle on this 45-track playlist, which has been designed exclusively for *your* listening pleasure.

1. "Unravel Me" - Sabrina Claudio

2. "Underdog" - Banks

3. "Precious Possession" - Anna Wise

4. "Cold Sweat" - Tinashe

5. "Know Me Better" - Mabel

6. "Smile More" - Syd

7. "No Sleeep" - Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole

8. "Garden" - Emeli Sande feat. Jay Electronica and Áine Sion

9. "Electric" - Alina Baraz feat. Khalid

10. "$ecret" - Goapele

11. "Keep Running" - Tei Shi

12. "Crush" - Yuna feat. Usher

13. "What is Love" - Kingdom feat. SZA

14. "Do Not Disturb" - Teyana Taylor feat. Chris Brown

15. "Keep On" - Kehlani

16. "So High" - Doja Cat

17. "Collide" - Justine Skye feat. Tyga

18. "Go All Night (Let Me Roll)" -Kelela

19. "Meet Me in the Middle" - Jessie Ware

20. "Body Say" - Demi Lovato

21. "Adore" - Cashmere Cat feat. Ariana Grande

22. "Undiscovered" - Laura Welsh

23. "Treat Me Like I'm Fire" - Lion Babe

24. "Wax" - Kilo Kish

25. "Come to Me" - Bjork

26. "Bank Head (Prod. Kingdom)" - Kelela

27. "Pleasure This Pain" - Kwamie Liv feat. Angel Haze

28. "Hotter than Hell" - Dua Lipa

29. "Lovesick" - Banks

30. "Let Me In" - El Perro del Mar

31. "Sacrifices" - Tinashe

32. "I Put a Spell on You" - Nina Simone

33. "Make You Feel" - Alina Baraz feat. Galimatias

34. "Criminal" - Fiona Apple

35. "Good for You" - Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky

36. "All the Way Down" - Kelela

37. "Kiss it Better" - Rihanna

38. "Body Party" - Ciara

39. "Oh Yeah" - Bat For Lashes

40. "Two Weeks" - FKA Twigs

41. "Leisure Suite" - Feist

42. "Skin" - Rihanna

43. "Primetime" - Janelle Monáe feat. Miguel

44. "Indo" - Cassie

45. "Promise" - Ciara

