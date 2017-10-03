The Sex Playlist for the Girl on Top

Hate to break it to you, Christian Grey—but we firmly believe that the hottest sex is when a woman's calling the shots. And we want a soundtrack that sets the mood for exactly that. (Right, ladies?)
Enter this fierce line-up of ladies in the driver's seat—including Rihanna, Ciara, Banks, FKA Twigs, and the legendary Nina Simone—who know what they want (and how they want it).
In order to keep things hot this evening, dim the lights and drop the needle on this 45-track playlist, which has been designed exclusively for *your* listening pleasure.
1. "Unravel Me" - Sabrina Claudio
2. "Underdog" - Banks
3. "Precious Possession" - Anna Wise
4. "Cold Sweat" - Tinashe
5. "Know Me Better" - Mabel
6. "Smile More" - Syd
7. "No Sleeep" - Janet Jackson feat. J. Cole
8. "Garden" - Emeli Sande feat. Jay Electronica and Áine Sion
9. "Electric" - Alina Baraz feat. Khalid
10. "$ecret" - Goapele
11. "Keep Running" - Tei Shi
12. "Crush" - Yuna feat. Usher
13. "What is Love" - Kingdom feat. SZA
14. "Do Not Disturb" - Teyana Taylor feat. Chris Brown
15. "Keep On" - Kehlani
16. "So High" - Doja Cat
17. "Collide" - Justine Skye feat. Tyga
18. "Go All Night (Let Me Roll)" -Kelela
19. "Meet Me in the Middle" - Jessie Ware
20. "Body Say" - Demi Lovato
21. "Adore" - Cashmere Cat feat. Ariana Grande
22. "Undiscovered" - Laura Welsh
23. "Treat Me Like I'm Fire" - Lion Babe
24. "Wax" - Kilo Kish
25. "Come to Me" - Bjork
26. "Bank Head (Prod. Kingdom)" - Kelela
27. "Pleasure This Pain" - Kwamie Liv feat. Angel Haze
28. "Hotter than Hell" - Dua Lipa
29. "Lovesick" - Banks
30. "Let Me In" - El Perro del Mar
31. "Sacrifices" - Tinashe
32. "I Put a Spell on You" - Nina Simone
33. "Make You Feel" - Alina Baraz feat. Galimatias
34. "Criminal" - Fiona Apple
35. "Good for You" - Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky
36. "All the Way Down" - Kelela
37. "Kiss it Better" - Rihanna
38. "Body Party" - Ciara
39. "Oh Yeah" - Bat For Lashes
40. "Two Weeks" - FKA Twigs
41. "Leisure Suite" - Feist
42. "Skin" - Rihanna
43. "Primetime" - Janelle Monáe feat. Miguel
44. "Indo" - Cassie
45. "Promise" - Ciara