Sophia Bush and Girlfriend Ashlyn Harris Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

After publicly coming out as queer in a moving personal essay for Glamour, Sophia Bush made her red carpet debut alongside her girlfriend, Ashlyn Harris.



On Saturday, April 28, the couple attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., walking side-by-side and hand-in-hand on the red carpet for the very first time.



As reported by People, the pair even rocked the same designer—Harbison—while attending the event. Bush wore a black strapless gown featuring eye-catching gold pendant detailing.

Not to be outdone, Harris wore a textured black vest, also featuring gold detailing, and wide black pants.



The outlet also notes that while the couple wore the same designer, they deviated when it came to footwear—Harris wore Saint Laurent, while Bush wore Aquazzura.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, Bush penned a moving essay announcing that she was queer.

"I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote for Glamour and as their April 2024 cover star.

"I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long," she said. "I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy—but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it—I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time."

Shortly after, Harris publicly praised Bush for her bravery and authenticity, posting a photo of Bush posing for Glamour 's cover story on her Instagram stories. On the photo, Harris wrote "proud of you babe" along with a big, teary-eyed emoji and a melting face emoji.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bush filed for divorce from her former husband and entrepreneur Grant Hughes in August 2023 and after one year of marriage, People reported at the time.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shortly after, the actress started dating Harris, a former soccer player who had recently filed from divorce from Ali Krieger in September 2023, again according to People who first broke the story .

“The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous—that, to be crystal-clear, never happened—rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? … It feels brutal," Bush wrote, addressing accusations that a rumored affair with Harris ended their respective marriages.

“It took me 41 years to get here,” she continued. “When I take stock of the last few years, I can tell you that I have never operated out of more integrity in my life. I hope that’s clear enough for everyone speculating out there, while being as gentle as I possibly can be.”