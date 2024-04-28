Prince Harry Will Return to England Next Month For a Special Anniversary Ceremony

Prince William is set to return to England next month, despite lingering tensions between himself and the monarchy.
On May 8, the Duke of Sussex will be in London to attend the 10th anniversary commemoration of the prince's Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.
As People reports, Prince Harry's travel plans were confirmed on Sunday, April 28.
According to the outlet, the celebratory service will be attended by various representatives from "Invictus Games participating nations," including veterans, supporters, and beneficiaries.
The event will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral, where Harry is scheduled to give a reading during the service, and will be led by the Dean of St. Paul's, Reverend Andrew Tremlett.
Prince Harry's attendance what somewhat of a question mark just days ago, when The Mirror reported that the Duke of Sussex was "considering canceling his upcoming trip to the U.K." after "losing his security battle against the U.K. Home Office earlier this year."
As the prince was reportedly weighing growing security concerns, and the publication reported that "he could instead appear via video link or a pre-recorded message."
Given how important the Invictus Games are to the prince, it's safe to assume the Duke is more than relieved to be able to attend the special event in person.
Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, as a way to better support injured and sick veterans and military members. Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Vancouver, Canada in celebration of the upcoming winter edition of the games.
"The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports," Prince Harry said in a statement.
Recently, on April 24, Prince Harry honored Elizabeth Marks, an Invictus veteran, with the prestigious Military Times Soldier of the Year award, People reported at the time.
“I first met Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks at the Invictus Games in Orlando 2016, where I presented her with not one, but four gold medals that she'd won in swimming,” the Duke of Sussex said, addressing the crowd via video and from his California home.
“To me, she epitomizes the courage, resilience and determination represented across our service community," he continued. "And this is not just because of her swimming abilities."
The last time Prince Harry was in London, England was to visit his father, King Charles, after he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.
The Duke reportedly only got 30 minutes of visitation time with his father. According to The Times of London, the reunion was brief because King Charles was tired from his outpatient cancer treatment that took place the day prior to their meeting.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
