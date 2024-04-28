Travis Kelce Refers to Taylor Swift as His "Significant Other" During Las Vegas Charity Event

Travis Kelce certainly isn't afraid to publicly express his admiration for girlfriend Taylor Swift, even (and perhaps especially) when she's in the room.



On Saturday, April 27, the most famous couple on the planet attended the Mahomes Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas, Nevada to raise funds for charity.



In a video clip of the event shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelce can be seen on stage introducing a surprise auction item: Four tickets to Swift's history-making "Eras Tour." As he surprised the crowd, he gave his girlfriend a very affection (and "significant") nickname.



"I think, um, I was just talking to my significant other," Kelce said, referring to Swift. "And, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket. Has anyone heard of the 'Eras Tour'?"

As expected, those in attendance erupted in instant cheers and applause.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same video, Swift can be seen sitting next to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Kelce's BFF Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.



In another video posted on X, Swift can be seen waving a red napkin from her seat, cheering as Kelce and auctioneer Harry Santana began to auction off the four "Eras Tour" concert tickets.

"Who would actually pay hundreds of thousands just to know Taylor Swift is actually cheering you on as you're winning four of her tickets?" Santana said to the enthusiastic crowd. "This is insane! Let's go!"



According to Santana, who shared various clips of the event on his Instagram stories, the four tickets ultimately sold for a whopping $80,000. Hey, it's all for a good cause!

Travis Kelce referred to Taylor Swift as his "significant other" at a Las Vegas charity event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In yet another video posted on X by someone in attendance, Kelce and Swift can be seen arriving at the event, holding hands as they walked past standing and seated guests to join their friends at their respective table.

Travis wore a blue suit and white collared shirt, unbuttoned at the top and sans tie, while Swift wore a green floor-length gown with thin shoulder straps a cut-out in the back.

"Taylor and Travis looking gorgeous as always," the attendee posted on X along with the video. "The most powerful couple attending the Mahomes Foundation gala tonight."

The attendee also posted on the video itself, writing that the couple is "super adorable together, so down to earth and kind" and just "super cool badass human beings."