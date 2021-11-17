Date night can get, well, stale. Honestly, if you're in a relationship and you're at the point of planning dedicated "date nights," there's a good chance you're firmly in the comfortable phase of your love affair. And there's nothing wrong with that. Comfort is good. Comfort is awesome, even. It's just that comfort can also, sometimes, be a little boring. If you've ever had the "oh, great...movie night...again" feeling when it comes to planning a date night with the human you romantically love, fear not: There is an entire industry out there just waiting for spice up your night in. What is that magical industry, you ask? The sex game industry.

Don't worry, we're not talking about wild, Eyes Wide Shut-esque levels of adventurous. These are games that anyone who enjoys a sexy night in can play and love with the person they love to play with (and, yeah, we mean "play" both literally and euphemistically). It's game night, but make it SEXY, you know? So, if you fear that you're falling into the same rut of stay-at-home dinners and Netflix-and-cuddle sessions, why not plan a sexy date night that keep things behind closed doors but ramps up the sex appeal? Here, find the best-rated sex games to enhance your creativity in the bedroom, from dirty-talk card prompts to intense Kama Sutra board games. Let the games begin...

Truth or Dare Cards $14.00 at unboundbabes.com Further proof that an adrenaline-racing game of Truth or Dare is still exciting past your teens. This card game has you ask saucy questions of your partner and challenge each other to naughty requests.

Sterling Publishing Kama Sutra The Sex Deck $11.66 at amazon.com This card game version of the best-selling book is a must-buy for couples who are looking to add a little bit of spice to their bedroom routine.

Hide-and-Seek Kit $29.90 at yesforlov.com Indulge your inner child with a game of sexy hide-and-seek that involves a black light and some fluorescent markers.

Chronicle Books Sexy Truth or Dare: Pick-a-Stick $14.86 at amazon.com Each of the 50 sticks included in this game will reveal everything about your partner, trust me. For each stick, there's a truth on one side and a dare on the other.

J&A Homes Spicier Intimacy Games for Couples Question Cards $20.95 at amazon.com No question is off-limits in this card game. Simply pick up a card and see where the conversation takes you.

Holla Banana Love & Naughty Stacking Tower $26.99 at amazon.com Like Jenga, but sexy! Get to know your partner better by playing one of the 27 challenges included in this game. The blocks are printed with questions that you can ask each other, as well as a few sexy challenges.

Yandy Spicy Dice Game $6.95 at yandy.com Mix up your usual routine with this dice game from Yandy. Two of the three dice are covered with sexual acts, and the third decides where, exactly, those acts should take place.

Lovehoney Oh! Lucky You Scratch Cards (10 Pack) $7.99 at lovehoney.com Take the addictive nature of scratch-offs to a new level with this set of cards with four sections—action, location, time, and bonus—to put up to chance. In this game, everyone gets lucky, though.

Love Is Art: Cosmos Edition $79.00 at loveisartkit.com Making sex somewhat of an art form, the Love is Art kit arms you with tarps, a cotton canvas, washable paint, and a body scrubber then lets you bring out your inner Jackson Pollack to create a body paint/canvas art masterpiece. Is being horny the key to enhanced creativity? Only time will tell...

Unbranded Fetish IOU Cards (50 Pack) $8.99 at lovehoney.com Looking for an entrée into the world of kink that won't make you blush? Test out each other's comfort zones with this deck of cards that has a fetish-related instruction on each.

Little Genie Productions Poker for Lovers $19.99 at amazon.com When even strip poker feels boring to you, mix things up with a game of "Poker for Lovers" that replaces money with specified sex acts.

Lovehoney Oh! Talk Dirty Playing Cards $8.99 at lovehoney.com Expand your dirty talk vocabulary with this card game that has you fill in the blanks of dirty expressions with your personal desires.

Monogamy Game: A Hot Affair for Couples Adult Board Game $39.99 at lovehoney.com Similarly to Nookii, Monogamy can be as tame or intense as you want it to be, with three levels of bedroom challenges ranging from "intimate" to "steamy." The game comes with over 400 new ideas, designed to make even a familiar long-term relationship feel like an exciting affair.

Lovehoney Oh! Kama Sutra Playing Cards $8.99 at lovehoney.com If you're bored with the same old missionary bedroom routine, expand your horizons with this playing card game that comes with a different Kama Sutra position on each card, so that you'll both end up with royal flushes in no time.

Kheper Games Fetish Seductions $15.89 at amazon.com Creativity is the key to this fantasy board game that has you imagine different fantasies to act out with a partner, plus inventive ways of kissing and playing.

3DP Fusion, Inc. XXXopoly - Adult Board Games by 3DP Fusion $29.95 at amazon.com This is the #1 adult board game of the year, according to Amazon, and it promises to strengthen your relationship and teach you to satisfy your partner. Fun and educational.