Weekend Trip Guide: Where to Stay, Eat, and Drink in Venice

Not to be dramatic, but there is no way you *won't* return from a weekend in Venice a changed person who wants to quit their job, move to Italy, and subsist on a diet of cicchetti (Venetian bar snacks) while getting lost in the city's maze of canals. While Venice can be pretty crowded during tourist season (which, let's be honest, is every season), finding the sleepiest and most authentically Italian spots is well within your grasp. You just have to head off the beaten gondola. Here, where to eat, sleep, and hang in Europe's most breathtaking city.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Where to Stay

Palazzo Venart

Speaking of breathtaking, let's talk about Palazzo Venart, the 5-star hotel just steps from Venice's grand canal which will be your home-away-from-home for the weekend. Actually, make that palace away from home—because the hotel is literally a revamped palazzo, once housing some of Venice's most important families. The hotel's price tag is well worth the splurge, with rooms so sumptuous you literally feel like royalty, and a complimentary breakfast that's basically a religious experience if your religion is cheese and meat. Pro tip: it's not on the menu, but if you ask for mozzarella in the morning, you'll be presented with a giant ball of fresh cheese so delectable it's literally impossible to describe, so I won't even try.

Very casual sleeping quarters. (!!!!) Palazzo Venart

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The circa 1400s hotel—which is decorated with frescoes from the 1800s and just happens to be millennial pink—comes equipped with views of the grand canal, so you can lazily relax in a robe while watching the vaporetto go by. And if you really want to experience something sublime, there's a private garden that leads right to the water. Yep, it's just you, the view, and (ideally) a glass of wine.

What to Do

Pro tip: you don't want to waste your weekend in Venice indoors and waiting in lines with tourists. What you want to do is walk. Venice is resplendent with landmarks—you pretty much can't go three feet without coming across a stunning private mansion, basilica, or church. Walking is how you get a true feel for the city—and good news: Palazzo Venart is in the most charming neighborhood ever; not too populated by tourists, where you can actually snap a photo of yourself on a canal without a million other people doing the same thing. That said, there is some merit for hitting the landmarks: the Rialto bridge offers one of the best views of the city (go super early in the morning so you don't have to wait your turn to take a picture), and you'd be crazy not to at least swing by Basilica di San Marco.